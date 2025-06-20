Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector drops to new record-low price!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Are you looking for a good portable projector that won’t break the bank? The Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector is my personal pick. The $349.99 retail price is very reasonable, but discounts are common, and today’s is the best we’ve seen. It’s at a record low price of $233.99! Buy the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector for just $233.99 ($116 off)

This offer is available from Amazon and is a “limited time deal.” Like, very limited. This offer has a timer on it, and according to Amazon, the sale ends in about four hours, so at about 8:30 PM Pacific. You’d better act fast!

I personally own the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector and absolutely love it. Sure, other projectors out there are brighter, more vibrant, and overall better, but none of those are this affordable! Value per dollar, this is definitely my favorite portable projector. And I am not alone; our own Kaytlin gave the Yaber T2 a very favorable review, as well.

One of its main advantages is portability. You can actually take this one around wherever you want. The design is pretty portable, and it has a nice handle for easy carrying. Additionally, it has an integrated battery that can run the projector for 2.5 hours on a full charge. Many other projectors claim to be portable because they are small, but have no battery and need to be plugged into a wall to work.

The image is pretty decent. It can produce a Full HD projection at a 450-lumen brightness. And the image can be extended to 120 inches, which is enormous. It looks excellent in medium-to-low light, but it does start to suffer once the lighting gets on the brighter side.

In terms of audio, you’ll get two 8W speakers, which were surprisingly good for the size and price of the unit. They are definitely better than any other projector speakers I have heard. This is great, because you can also use this as a portable Bluetooth speaker, and the battery life gets extended to 18 hours when in audio-only mode.

How can you get something so good for so little money? Well, Yaber did make some sacrifices. I wish it had a smart TV OS built in. It has a nice set of input methods, though. You get HDMI, USB for local storage, and mirroring support. You can always get Yaber’s Google TV dongle, or any other smart TV streaming stick or box.

I am more than happy with the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector, and am sure many of you will love it, too. My movie nights have never been more magical, and I didn’t have to spend an arm and a leg on it. Again, this is a limited time deal and it is ending in a few hours, so go get it while you can!