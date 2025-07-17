These Yaber and LG projectors are still at Prime Day prices

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Did you miss out on this year’s Prime Day deals? If you were looking to get a projector, here are a couple of great ones from Yaber and LG that are still at last week’s prices. These are at different price levels, with different customers in mind. Keep reading to see which one would be best for you. Buy the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector for $233.99 ($116 off) Buy the LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K Smart Portable Projector for $746.99 ($212.95 off)

These offers are both available from Amazon. They are “limited time deals.” This means that the sales should end relatively soon, and the discount is automatic. Just throw the item in your cart and check out!

Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector

Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector

If you want the best bang for your hard-earned buck, the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector will be right up your alley. I like saving, so this is actually the projector I personally own! You don’t have to trust me, though. My co-worker Kaytlin also gave it a very favorable review.

One of its main lures is its portability. It has a handle and is easy to carry around, but it also comes with an integrated battery that can run it for about 2.5 hours. This means you can really use it anywhere. You don’t absolutely need an AC outlet.

It projects a pretty decent image, with a Full HD resolution and a 450-lumen brightness. You can expand the projection up to 120 inches, which is pretty huge. I find that it looks great in mid-to-low lighting. Quality starts suffering as soon as brighter lights come into the scene, though.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Audio is surprisingly good for a portable projector of this price. The dual 8W speakers are powered by JBL. They are pretty loud and offer a nice bass. They are definitely better than any other projector speakers I have heard before. This is a welcomed addition, as you can also use it as a portable speaker, if you prefer. And the nice thing is that the battery life extends to 18 hours when using it in audio-only mode.

Now, keep in mind that some small sacrifices had to be made to offer such a good projector at this low price. My main complaint is that it has no smart TV operating system. That said, you get plenty of input methods, such as HDMI, USB for local storage, and mirroring. Additionally, Yaber sells its own Google TV dongle.

Otherwise, the Yaber T2 Outdoor projector is way too good for its price, especially at this discounted offer.

LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K Smart Portable Projector

LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K Smart Portable Projector

Now, if you want to take things up a notch and are a much more demanding projector user, here’s a nice sale on the LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K Smart Portable Projector. It’s $746.99, but this is also a much better projector, and it happens to be at an all-time low price.

As the name entails, this one has a 4K resolution, and you can also extend the image up to 120 inches. Not only that, but this one is a laser projector that can reproduce 154% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It is very color accurate, and offers a 500-lumen brightness. It will look gorgeous.

There’s also the advantage of having a built-in smart TV OS. More specifically, it comes with LG’s webOS platform. This gets you access to all your favorite streaming apps, as well as mirroring for both Android and iOS.

Of course, it also helps that it comes from a well-recognized brand. It also happens to be very nicely designed. It measures only 5.5 x 5 x 3 inches! It is tiny, even smaller than the Yaber one listed above. However, while it is easier to carry around, the LG CineBeam Q has no integrated battery. This means you will need to plug it in to use it. If you want true portability and a fantastic price, we recommend the Yaber T2 Outdoor projector. Those who want outstanding quality from a more popular brand should pick the LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K Smart Portable Projector. Regardless of which one you prefer, though, make sure to act quickly. These are all-time low prices, and those offers don’t usually last long.