Sale: These Yaber projectors are at record-low prices!

The weekend is upon us, and I have had a rough few weeks. I am getting ready to chill and catch up on my favorite movies and TV shows. Of course, I’ll be using my projector. After planning this, I realized two of our favorite consumer projectors are currently at record-low prices, so I thought I would share the deals. Buy the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector for just $233.98 ($116.01 off) Buy the Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema for just $134.98 ($65.01 off)

Both of these offers are available from Amazon as “limited time deals.” The deal on the T2 model applies to the Standard version and the Camouflage model. The L2s discount is available for the Misty White and Charcoal White iterations.

Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector

This is the model I actually own, and I paid more than you will if you take advantage of this deal. The main reason I picked it is that this one is actually portable, as it has a built-in battery that can run the device for 2.5 hours.

That’s not all the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector has going for itself, though. The rest of the experience is really nice considering the low price! Remember, projectors were still considerably expensive just a few years ago.

The Yaber T2 can project up to 120 inches! It also features a Full HD resolution and 450-lumen brightness. It looks great in medium to low lighting. It also comes with surprisingly good 8W JBL-powered speakers. This was a pleasant surprise, as projectors tend to have horrible speakers. These actually get pretty loud and clear. Of course, you can upgrade to any dedicated Bluetooth speaker if you want high-quality audio.

The cool thing about the integrated speakers is that you can also use them in audio-only mode, so it pretty much doubles as a speaker. You’ll even get a much better battery in audio mode, extending it to 18 hours.

My only real complaint is that it has no integrated smart TV operating system. That said, this is a super affordable projector, so I can’t get too picky. It does have a USB port for local playback and an HDMI port. This means you can plug anything into it, including a smart TV dongle. I use a Chromecast with Google TV, and it works great, but Yaber sells its own for an extra $52.99.

I absolutely love my Yaber T2. If you want to get one, it has never been cheaper than today.

Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema

Now, if you want to save money, the Yaber L2S Home Cinema is just $134.98. That is an impressively low price for a good projector. I’m still in awe of how good it is for the cost.

Now, how good is this projector compared to the Yaber T2 listed above? The only downside is that it does not have an integrated battery. This means you’ll have to plug it in to use it. However, this may not be an issue for many of you, especially if you want to use it indoors all the time. It’s still pretty small and portable, so you won’t have any issues taking it to the office, someone else’s house, etc.

Our friends at SoundGuys.com have reviewed the Yaber L2s Home Cinema. They mention it isn’t as impressive as expensive models, but for the price, the value you get is impressive.

Regarding specs, we’re looking at a little projector that can display an image of up to 150 inches. It also has a Full HD resolution, and the brightness is actually better at 700 lumens. Additionally, it has the same 8W JBL-powered dual speakers, so the sound quality will still be pleasant.

Just like the T2, this one has no integrated smart TV OS. It does have that HDMI port, though, so you can get whichever dongle you prefer.

All things considered, the only thing you’re sacrificing is the battery. If you’re OK with that, you’re saving a bit over $100 bucks by going with the Yaber L2s! Make sure to act quickly if you’ve made up your mind on either of these Yaber projectors. Again, these are record-low prices. These deals don’t come often, and they usually don’t last long.

