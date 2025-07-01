Tiny but mighty: This cheap projector promises big movie nights without the big price

TL;DR Yaber has launched a budget-friendly projector with a small footprint and sleek design perfect for on-the-go use.

The new Yaber T1 Pro can project screen sizes from 40 to 120 inches and includes a built-in 8W speaker.

The projector is available through Yaber’s website for $159.99 in the US and €179.99 in select European countries.

Building on the success of the Yaber T2 Plus, projector maker Yaber has launched an ultra-compact projector aimed at budget-conscious buyers that could shake up the affordable projector scene. Despite its $159.99 price tag, the new Yaber T1 Pro packs impressive features, including a 180-degree rotating gimbal stand, a built-in 8W speaker, preloaded apps for major streaming services, and more.

The Yaber T1 Pro has a 1.18:1 short-throw ratio and can project screens from 40 inches to 120 inches with a native 1080p resolution. It includes HDR10 support for enhanced contrast and smart features like auto focus, auto keystone correction, intelligent screen alignment, and obstacle avoidance for a quick and easy setup.

Its innovative pop-up design further speeds up setup, with Yaber claiming users can deploy it in just 3 seconds with the tap of a button. This, combined with its compact footprint, lightweight chassis, 8W speaker, and built-in nylon strap, makes it a good option for on-the-go use.

Pranob Mehrotra / Android Authority

On the software front, the T1 Pro runs a Linux-based operating system with preloaded apps for Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. The projector also supports wireless screencasting from Android, iOS, and Windows devices, allowing users to easily cast media from their preferred source. For connectivity, Yaber has included Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, along with HDMI ARC and USB-A ports.

If you’re in the market for a compact projector that doesn’t break the bank, you can grab the Yaber T1 Pro from the company’s website in the US and select European countries starting today. Yaber plans to expand availability to Amazon and other retailers in the coming weeks.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.