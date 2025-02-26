Yaber L2s projector drops to a new record-low price

TVs are great, but they can get pretty expensive. They are also huge, so they are made to stay in one place. A portable projector is much more flexible, won’t take much space, and many are portable. These are also getting pretty cheap. Take the Yaber L2s Home Cinema as an example. Right now, it’s discounted down to $149.99, which also happens to be the cheapest this device has ever been. Get the Yaber L2s Home Cinema projector for just $149.99 ($120 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it works in two stages. $20 will be automatically discounted. On top of that, you can currently apply a $100 on-page coupon manually. Make sure to do that before you add the item to your cart!

Maximum savings only apply to the Misty White model. The Charcoal White version doesn’t get the automatic $20 discount, but the $100 coupon is still available for it.

We have actually already tested and reviewed the Yaber L2s Home Cinema projector, but it was done through Sound Guys, our sister site. Our co-workers were very happy with its clean, simple, compact design. They also found the fan to be pretty quiet, which is always a concert with projectors.

The unit is very user-friendly, keeping both maintenance and operation rather simple. You won’t have to do much tinkering to get your favorite movies playing.

Picture quality could be better, but hey, this is a $149.99 projector! We can’t get too picky, and considering the price, the viewing experience is decent. It has a Full HD 1,080p resolution and 700 lumens of brightness. And the image can be expanded up to 150 inches, which is enormous!

In terms of audio, the Yaber L2s has a couple of 8W speakers built in. We didn’t find them amazing, but that was one of our audio experts speaking. The reviewer also mentioned they are pretty good compared to most other projector speakers, which tend to be pretty bad.

The one thing I might mind more is that it doesn’t have a smart TV operating system. Many other portable projectors do, but then again, those are not even close to $149.99. It does have an HDMI port, so you could use a smart TV box or dongle with it, such as the Chromecast with Google TV, Fire TV Stick, or a Roku device. Of course, consoles, laptops, and other devices with an HDMI output would work, too. Another downside is that the Yaber L2s also has no integrated battery, so it will need to be plugged to work.

Of course, there are some better portable projectors out there, with a smart TV OS and a battery, as well as better specs. That said, it’s hard to compare the Yaber L2s to those, given its much lower price point right now. I am definitely considering catching this all-time-low deal. If you want in, make sure to act quickly. Record-low discounts don’t tend to last long.

