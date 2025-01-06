Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Yaber K300s is a tiny projector that can paint your walls with a 100-inch cinematic display
- Yaber has launched a new Ultra Short Throw projector at CES 2025.
- Measuring just 24.8cm, it can project a massive 100-inch display.
- The projector can be set up in various locations, including at home, in classrooms, and an office.
Projector maker Yaber has launched its new Ultra Short Throw (UST) laser projector — the K300s — at CES 2025. Compact yet powerful, the K300s combines advanced optical technology, premium JBL audio, and intelligent setup automation for a seamless user experience.
The projector leverages a triple laser light source, promising brightness levels of 950 lumens and a vibrant 214% NTSC color gamut. The company says this should ensure clear, colorful visuals even in well-lit environments. The best part about the K300s is that it’s a pretty compact device, measuring just 24.8cm. Despite its small size, though, it can project a massive 100-inch display.
Audiophiles will appreciate the built-in JBL audio system, with both front-facing and upward-tilted speakers for immersive sound.
The K300s also features autofocus, keystone correction, screen fit, and obstacle avoidance that aid in hassle-free setup and optimal projection quality. The projector also gets voice controls for added ease of use.
The Yaber K300s is made for a wide range of applications, and thanks to its size, can be set up at home, in an office, or in a classroom. It also promises significant energy savings compared to LED projectors of similar brightness.