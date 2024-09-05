Yaber's new projectors bring JBL sound and a home cinema experience to your living room

TL;DR Yaber unveiled two new home theater projectors, the K3 and K3 Pro, at IFA 2024.

The standout feature of these projectors is their JBL speaker setup, with the K3 Pro also including a separate subwoofer.

Both projectors offer 1,600 ANSI lumens brightness and 1080p resolution, with prices starting at $499.

IFA 2024 continues to be a hotbed for exciting tech unveilings, and Yaber has joined the fray with its latest home theater projectors, the K3 and K3 Pro. These new models build upon the success of the Yaber K2s, aiming to elevate the home cinema experience through improved audio capabilities and intelligent features.

One of the K3 series’ most striking features is the integration of JBL speakers, a collaboration that sets these projectors apart from the competition. Each projector boasts dual 15W JBL speakers, with support for Dolby audio technology. This should ensure a much superior audio experience compared to the typically underwhelming sound quality associated with projector speakers.

The K3 Pro takes the audio experience a notch higher by coming with a dedicated subwoofer. This addition aims to deliver the deep, thumping bass that movie buffs crave, making the K3 Pro a compelling all-in-one home theater solution. Moreover, the K3 series doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, allowing users to stream music directly from their mobile devices.

Beyond their audio features, both the Yaber K3 and K3 Pro are LED projectors capable of delivering 1,600 ANSI lumens of brightness and projecting a 1080p image with a size range from 40 to 200 inches. They utilize Yaber’s NovaGlow optical technology, which promises sharp and vivid image quality. The K3 series also incorporates Yaber’s CoolSwift technology for effective heat management, ensuring consistent performance.

Additionally, intelligent features like Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, Obstacle Avoidance, and Intelligent Screen Alignment make setup a breeze. The K3 projectors come with a dongle that runs on Android with Google TV, providing access to over 7,000 apps available on the Play Store. NFC support enables quick content casting from compatible smartphones. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and voice commands are also supported.

The Yaber K3 is priced at $499, while the K3 Pro, with its added subwoofer, comes in at $599. Both projectors are currently available for pre-order on Yaber’s official website.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments