This beloved Android Auto app now lets you send videos from your phone to your car

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority

Add Android Authority on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover

TL;DR The developer behind Xtream Player has announced a new version of the app.

It comes with a Winamp-like visualizer with nine visualization styles.

It also supports sending videos from your phone to the car.

The last couple of months have been a rollercoaster ride for fans of Fermata Xtream. The developer first announced he was shutting down the app, then rewrote the entire codebase and brought Xtream Player back from the dead. A few weeks later, he released an update that added dashboard games. Now, the developer has announced yet another update that brings several new features, including a visualization option.

The new update (v1.6.0) was announced on Reddit, along with a couple of screenshots showing the new visualization feature, which is very similar to what some might recall from the golden days of Winamp on PC. Users can choose from nine visualization styles, and the feature is available to both free and premium users.

The update also adds several other features: users can now send a video from their phone to their car. However, this is currently an experimental feature, so it may be buggy at times.

The app also hides the in-page controls after a few seconds for a more immersive YouTube experience, and the quality picker now matches YouTube’s quality options.

Xtream Player v1.6.0 can now also resume playback after a call without dropping playback to the car’s radio, and captions are now off by default.

All of these features are available on both the free and premium versions of the Xtream Player app. However, there are also upgrades specifically for premium users. First, the app remembers the last visualization used. It also supports official MilkDrop and libprojectM visualizers, so premium members can get even more visualizations in the app.

You can download Xtream Player v1.6.0 from GitHub or the Fermata Xtream website.

Follow