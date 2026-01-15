AR glasses maker XREAL sues rival Viture over patent infringement

XREAL says that this latest suit is “about stopping a pattern of intellectual property infringement” that, it asserts, hurts the entire AR glasses industry. In November, XREAL was granted an injunction against Viture in Germany in a similar case. In that instance, Xreal argued that the Viture Pro glasses, specifically, infringed on XREAL’s European patent EP3754409B1, which is very similar to the patent XREAL is now seeking to protect in the US market.

XREAL’s release describes the US patent as being for “a novel, non-obvious optical architecture addressing a number of long-standing challenges in wearable AR,” including image quality and user comfort. Tom’s Guide says the patent covers “the exact physical layout and math used to bounce light from a tiny screen into your eye without making the glasses look like a massive helmet.”