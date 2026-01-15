Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
AR glasses maker XREAL sues rival Viture over patent infringement
24 minutes ago
- An XREAL subsidiary has filed suit in the US against Viture affiliates, alleging patent infringement.
- XREAL says the patent in question relates to “a novel, non-obvious optical architecture addressing a number of long-standing challenges in wearable AR.”
- The suit comes after similar legal action in Germany last fall.
Competition for marketshare in the burgeoning AR glasses space is heating up — and now, one of the big players is taking legal action against another. XREAL has filed a lawsuit alleging rival Viture’s products infringe on a patent held by XREAL.
In a press release today, XREAL says its suit (technically filed by subsidiary Matrixed Reality Technology Co. Ltd) against Viture affiliates Eden Future HK Limited and Beijing Xingzhe Wujiang Technology Co. Ltd hinges on US Patent No. 11,988,839, a proprietary method of “enhancing image performance.”
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
XREAL says that this latest suit is “about stopping a pattern of intellectual property infringement” that, it asserts, hurts the entire AR glasses industry. In November, XREAL was granted an injunction against Viture in Germany in a similar case. In that instance, Xreal argued that the Viture Pro glasses, specifically, infringed on XREAL’s European patent EP3754409B1, which is very similar to the patent XREAL is now seeking to protect in the US market.
XREAL’s release describes the US patent as being for “a novel, non-obvious optical architecture addressing a number of long-standing challenges in wearable AR,” including image quality and user comfort. Tom’s Guide says the patent covers “the exact physical layout and math used to bounce light from a tiny screen into your eye without making the glasses look like a massive helmet.”
The suit has been filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The suit has only just been announced, so it could be some time before anything comes of it.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.