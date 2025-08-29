This 2nd-gen 4K Google TV streaming stick is now available in more regions

TL;DR The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) is now available in the UK as a cheaper alternative to the Google TV Streamer.

It supports high-end features like 4K streaming, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Wi-Fi 6.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) is more portable and significantly less expensive than the Google TV Streamer, but it surprisingly still uses a micro-USB port for power.

The Google TV Streamer is likely a top choice if you’re in the market for a Google TV-based streaming stick. However, if you want something cheaper, Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen), which is much more portable. Xiaomi has now launched the TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) in the UK, making it a valid choice for people in the region who want to buy it over the Google TV Streamer.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) packs a quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU, Mali-G310 V2 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage. This new streaming stick stands out for its support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as DTS HD, DTS:X, and Dolby Atmos. It also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 on board for your connectivity needs.

The remote for the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) will appear familiar to anyone who has used a Xiaomi streaming stick or Xiaomi TV before. This time, though, Xiaomi has added a dedicated button for its free live TV service. There’s Google TV on board, so you can also install your favorite Android TV apps.

The only sticking point on this stick is that it is powered by a micro-USB port — Xiaomi, did you not get the USB-C memo? Thankfully, Xiaomi includes a USB power cable in the box, but I would have appreciated a USB-C port for ultimate portability.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) pricing and availability

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) is available in the UK for £45.99 (~$62). For comparison, the Google TV Streamer can be yours in the UK for £99 — so the Xiaomi TV Stick is a fair bit cheaper (and smaller, more portable). It’s less powerful, too, but the trade-off could be worth the savings for some people.

Follow