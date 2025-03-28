A free Spotify Premium trial just landed for owners of this Android brand

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi is offering up to four months of Spotify Premium for free to users of select devices.

Eligible products include the new Xiaomi 15 series, 14T phones, and various wearables.

You don’t need to buy a new device — existing owners can claim the trial too.

If you own a recent Xiaomi device and you like music, you might have received a little treat this week. Thanks to a new promotion launched by Xiaomi in partnership with the streaming giant, you might be eligible for a free four-month trial of Spotify Premium.

The promotion is open to users of several Xiaomi devices, including the brand-new Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra, which were unveiled globally earlier this month. While these flagship phones are front and center in the announcement on X, the deal also extends to a broader range of recent hardware. That includes the Xiaomi 14T, 14T Pro, Mix Flip, and Redmi Note 13 Pro, as well as various Xiaomi smartwatches and earbuds.

Depending on the product, eligible users can claim two, three, or four months of Spotify Premium, with the 15 series and other high-end models netting the full four-month trial. A dedicated promo page on Xiaomi’s website lays out the full list of supported devices and the steps required to redeem the offer.

Notably, this isn’t just a promo for new buyers. If you already own one of the eligible devices, you can still take advantage of it, provided you meet the eligibility requirements. It won’t be a deciding factor for most buyers, but it’s a nice bonus. It’s also a rare case of a launch promo that doesn’t require you to be a brand-new customer to benefit.

