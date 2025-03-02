Xiaomi 15 Ultra launched: The Galaxy S25 Ultra alternative we’ve been waiting for

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra in global markets.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s standout feature is a 200MP 4.3x periscope camera.

Expect to pay €999 and €1,499 for the standard and Ultra models, respectively.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was one of our favorite camera phones of 2024, so we eagerly anticipated its successor. Fortunately, the day is here, as Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and a global version of the Xiaomi 15.

The two phones have a few features in common, namely a top-flight Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 90W wired charging, and an IP68 rating. The phones both run HyperOS 2 atop Android 15, and this software brings AI-enabled features like writing assistance, translations, transcriptions, image expansion, reflection removal, and more. However, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is the more impressive device on paper.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: A camera attached to a phone

The Ultra model is all about the camera experience, and it offers arguably the best camera hardware of 2025. The phone has a 50MP one-inch main camera (LYT-900, f/1.63), a 50MP ultrawide lens (JN5, f/2.2), a 50MP 3x camera (IMX858, f/1.8, 10cm macro focus), and a monster 200MP 4.3x periscope camera (HP9, f/2.6). Xiaomi says this 200MP shooter is capable of 200mm (~8.6x) and 400mm (~17.2x) lossless zoom, but history tells us this is likely lossless in resolution only. You can also expect a 32MP selfie camera.

There is one notable downgrade compared to last year, though, and that’s the lack of a variable aperture on the main shooter. That means you’ve got less control over depth-of-field effects, focusing, and light capture compared to last year.

Much like last year’s Ultra model, Xiaomi is also offering an optional camera grip. This grip brings a 67mm filter adapter ring, a shutter key, and a 2,000mAh battery.

Other specs worth knowing include a 6.73-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, a 5,410mAh battery, 80W wireless charging, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 6.0, and Wi-Fi 7. What’s particularly noteworthy is that the battery is significantly smaller than the Chinese variant, which comes with a 6,000mAh battery.

Otherwise, Xiaomi’s Ultra handset also has Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 on the front, an aluminum frame, and a rather cool rear cover akin to a Leica camera. Don’t care for this look? Then you can choose Black or White color options as well.

Xiaomi 15: The best small phone of 2025?

Just want a smaller flagship phone? Then the Xiaomi 15 is for you, as it’s roughly on par with the Google Pixel 9 in terms of size. The phone has a 6.36-inch 120Hz OLED screen (2,670 x 1,200, 3,200 nits peak brightness), which is significantly smaller than most other flagship Android devices.

But Xiaomi didn’t compromise on battery capacity. The phone has a 5,240mAh silicon-carbon battery, which is slightly larger than the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 5,000mAh cell. It’s accompanied by 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Otherwise, the Xiaomi 15 has a triple 50MP rear camera system. Expect a 50MP Light Fusion 900 main camera (1/1.31-inch, f/1.62), a 50MP 2.6x telephoto lens (1/12.76-inch, f/2.0, macro support), and a 50MP ultrawide lens (1/2.76-inch, f/2.2). The phone packs a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Other notable specs include Bluetooth 6.0, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and Wi-Fi 7.

In addition to the aforementioned IP68 rating, the Xiaomi 15 has the company’s Shield Glass protection on the front and an aluminum frame. However, the company told Android Authority that it only offered standard glass on the back, which doesn’t bode well for accidental drops. In any event, the phone will be available in Black, White, Green, and Liquid Silver color schemes.

Xiaomi 15 series pricing and availability

Xiaomi says the standard model starts at €999 (~$1,037) for the 12GB/256GB variant. There’s a 12GB/512GB model as well, but pricing for that variant wasn’t available as of writing.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra starts at €1,499 (~$1,556) for the 16GB/512GB model. The company is also offering a 16GB/1TB model if you need more storage, but pricing wasn’t forthcoming for this model.

Xiaomi also announced several other products at the event, including the Pad 7 series, the Watch S4, and the Smart Band 9 Pro. It also announced the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi, the first pair of earbuds with Qualcomm’s XPAN tech.

Disclosure: Hadlee Simons is a guest of Xiaomi at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Xiaomi had no influence over editorial coverage.

