These new phones bring impressive durability, huge batteries, and offline voice chat up to 1km

TL;DR The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Pro Plus 5G feature premium designs, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K ratings, and fiberglass backs certified for 2.5m drops.

They come equipped with a powerful Samsung ISOCELL HPE sensor (200MP), large batteries (up to 6,580mAh), and fast wired charging (up to 100W).

Xiaomi promises four years of Android updates and six years of security patches for these Hyper OS 2 phones.

The worsening RAM crisis and resulting price increases have brought mid-range Android phones back into focus, but they also push consumers to demand more from them. Not only are phones expected to be good enough to handle all needs, but they should also be durable enough to withstand everyday wear and tear and the occasional drop. Xiaomi is building on that theme with the launch of the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G, promising better durability than ever before in the lineup.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Pro Plus 5G join the previously launched Redmi Note 15 5G. The Pro adopts a flat build with a flat display for a boxy look, while the Pro Plus leans into a thin frame and curved display for a svelte feel in the hand, matching its higher price.

Both phones feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,772 x 1,280 pixels and a peak brightness of 3,200nits. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and it is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

One major point of difference between the two phones is that the Pro comes with the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, while the Pro Plus comes with the 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. Both phones have LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage onboard.

One of the biggest talking points is the 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HPE sensor that serves as the primary camera on both phones. This is a 1/1.4-inch sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS. There’s also an 8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera on both phones. The Pro gets a 20MP, f/2.2 front camera, while the Pro Plus gets a 32MP, f/2.2 front camera.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G gets a 6,580mAh battery with 45W wired charging. The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G gets a slightly smaller 6,500mAh battery, but a big bump up to 100W wired charging. Both phones also support 22.5W reverse wired charging and come with a compatible fast charger in the box.

Durability is a big highlight, and accordingly, both phones impressively support IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K dust and water resistance. The fiberglass back is said to offer 10 times the impact resistance of standard glass backs. Both phones are certified by SGS to survive a 2.5m face-down drop onto smooth granite.

Xiaomi has also retained the IR blaster on both phones. They also support NFC and eSIM. As an upgrade, Xiaomi has also equipped both phones with Xiaomi Offline Communication, a fairly new tool that supports voice transmission up to one kilometer in open spaces without network coverage (via Bluetooth and a proprietary protocol). Both phones launch with Hyper OS 2, based on Android 15, with a promise of four years of Android updates and six years of security updates.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is available for pre-order in India in Mirage Blue, Silver Ash, and Carbon Black colors. The phone will cost Rs. 29,999 (~$327) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 31,999 (~$348) for the 8GB/256GB variant. European pricing starts at €399 for the 8GB/256GB variant. Both phones go on open sale in India on February 4, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G is available for pre-order in India in Mocha Brown, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colors. The phone will cost Rs. 37,999 (~$412) for the 8GB/256GB variant, Rs. 39,999 (~$435) for the 12GB/256GB variant, and Rs. 43,999 (~$479) for the 12GB/512GB variant. European pricing starts at €499 for the 8GB/256GB variant.

