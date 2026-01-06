As RAM costs drive up prices, this budget-friendly phone challenges the need for a flagship

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15 5G, featuring a slim design and a curved display that is typically reserved for Pro-tier models.

Key specs include a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, a 108MP primary camera, IP66 water resistance, and a 5,520mAh battery, all packed into this slim chassis.

With phones set to become more expensive this year due to the RAM crisis, an increasing number of consumers are expected to turn to mid-range Android phones. It also makes sense, as these phones can serve most people’s needs just fine at a fraction of the price of flagship phones. Xiaomi is gearing up to meet these needs with the launch of the Redmi Note 15 series, starting with the base model, the Redmi Note 15 5G.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The Redmi Note 15 5G now features a curved, 6.77-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, borrowing the design element from last year’s Pro models. The curved display lends to the feeling of lightness and thinness, and Xiaomi says this is the slimmest (7.35mm) and lightest (178g) Redmi Note so far. The display can reach a peak brightness of 3,200 nits.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor on board. The phone also features an IP66 rating and has been tested against MIL-STD-810H standards for durability.

Powering the Redmi Note 15 5G is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC. It also features a 5,520mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with support for 45W fast charging (including a charger in the box) and 18W reverse wired charging.

For its cameras, the Redmi Note 15 5G marks the debut of Samsung’s 108MP ISOCELL HM9 sensor coupled with OIS and support for 4K video recording. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 20MP selfie camera. Xiaomi has also retained the IR blaster on the phone.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The Redmi Note 15 5G ships with Hyper OS 2, based on Android 15, and an update to Hyper OS 3, based on Android 16, is in the pipeline. In total, the phone is promised four years of OS updates and six years of security updates, but it’s important to keep in mind that the Android 16 update will end up counting towards this number.

Redmi Note 15 5G pricing and availability

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The Redmi Note 15 5G is available in Glacier Blue, Black, and Mist Purple colors in India. The phone will go on sale in India starting January 9, 2026, for Rs. 22,999 (~$255) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 24,999 (~$277) for the 8GB/256GB variant. In Europe, the Redmi Note 15 5G is available for €279 (~$330)/£199 for the 6GB/128GB variant.

Follow