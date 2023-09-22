Xiaomi's latest affordable phone pinches some flagship features

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 13 series, bringing features like a curved AMOLED display and a 200MP camera to the lineup.

Most headlining features are reserved for the Pro Plus variant, like IP68 water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi has not confirmed an international launch, but we presume the phones will be released internationally, too.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series has always been an excellent choice in the budget smartphone range. Xiaomi has gradually introduced more and more features previously seen on flagships, and we’ve witnessed a gradual price rise in the series, too, to accommodate these new features. Still, the company usually manages to maintain a very competitive price-to-value ratio. Xiaomi has just launched the new Redmi Note 13 series in China, bringing a few firsts for this iconic lineup.

The Redmi Note 13 series comprises three phones: the vanilla Note 13, the Pro, and the Pro Plus.

Redmi Note 13 5G

The Redmi Note 13 5G has the familiar look of its predecessors. The front is a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display. Inside, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, with options for 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

There is a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front camera. The battery is 5,000mAh and accepts up to 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 13 5G is available in three colors: Star sand white, Time blue, and Midnight dark. Pricing is as follows: 6GB+128GB: CNY 1,099 (~$150)

8GB+128GB: CNY 1,199 (~$164)

8GB+256GB: CNY 1,399 (~$191)

12GB+256GB: CNY 1,599 (~$219)

Redmi Note 13 Pro

The Redmi Note 13 Pro also looks pretty familiar. The front is a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display. On the inside, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The rear camera is the 200MP Samsung HP3 sensor, flanked by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera. The front is a 16MP shooter. This phone has a 5,100mAh battery and supports 67W USB PD fast charging.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is available in four colors: Star sand white, Time blue, Light dream space, and Midnight dark. Pricing is as follows: 8GB+128GB: CNY 1,399 (~$191)

8GB+256GB: CNY 1,499 (~$205)

12GB+256GB: CNY 1,699 (~$233)

12GB+512GB: CNY 1,899 (~$260)

16GB+512GB: CNY 1,999 (~$274)

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus

Xiaomi has reserved most of its headlining features for the Pro Plus variant. The design is radically different from what we have seen on this lineup. Both the front and back have curved edges.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus has a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED curved display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. You get a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage inside. The rear camera is the 200MP Samsung HP3 sensor, flanked by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera. The front is a 16MP shooter.

This phone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging with USB PD 3.0 support. It also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, alongside a feature that lets you use the phone in the rain.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is available in three colors: Mirror white, Light dream space (with vegan leather), and Midnight dark. There is also an AAPE special edition.

Pricing is as follows: 12GB+256GB: CNY 1,899 (~$260)

12GB+512GB: CNY 2,099 (~$287)

16GB+512GB: CNY 2,199 (~$301)

Global Availability Currently, the phones have been launched only in China. Xiaomi usually brings over the Redmi Note lineup to various international markets, and we presume the same to happen with the Redmi Note 13 series, too. However, not all variants and colors may become available in all regions, and Xiaomi may also resort to some rebranding exercises. Stay tuned to learn more when this phone lineup launches internationally.

