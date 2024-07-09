Confirmed: Xiaomi's Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival has a launch window

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has announced that the Xiaomi Mix Flip and Mix Fold 4 will launch later this month.

The Mix Flip will be the company’s first flip-style foldable phone, while the Mix Fold 4 could be very thin and light.

Rumors have swirled for months about a Flip-style foldable phone from Xiaomi. Now, the Chinese brand has confirmed that the so-called Mix Flip and Mix Fold 4 will debut soon.

Xiaomi announced on Weibo that the Mix Flip and Mix Fold 4 will arrive later this month, but the company didn’t dish out a launch date. Check out the machine-translated screenshot below.

Leaker Digital Chat Station also posted more details about these foldables today, claiming that the Mix Flip will address several “core problems” associated with Flip-style foldables. The tipster added that the foldable will deliver “very strong” specifications in terms of screens, performance, and photography. Meanwhile, the Mix Fold 4 apparently has a targeted weight of under 230 grams and a targeted thickness of under 10mm.

Previous leaks suggest that the Mix Flip will offer a thin and light design, satellite connectivity, and a 60MP 2x telephoto camera. Either way, we’re keen to see how Xiaomi’s first flip phone compares to rivals like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr Plus 2024.

Meanwhile, a recent Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 leak dished out an apparent render as well as some specs. The larger foldable is tipped to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a “5,000mAh+” battery, 100W wired charging, wireless charging support, and an IPX8 rating.

We’ve asked Xiaomi whether these foldables will be available outside China and will update our article accordingly if/when the company gets back to us. But we hope the Mix Flip in particular is available in global markets, as it would be a great alternative to established models from OPPO, Samsung, and Motorola.

