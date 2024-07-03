This could be our first look at the Galaxy Z Fold's next challenger

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR A purported early render of the Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 has emerged.

The image details a reworked camera array, Leica branding, a powdery silver colorway, and a silver hinge.

The leak also included details of the phone’s potential internal specs and camera hardware.

We’re due for a Xiaomi MIX Fold upgrade, and rumors of the fourth iteration are slowly streaming in. We’ve heard rumors of the MIX Fold 4’s internal specs. Now, a reliable leaker has posted the first image of the foldable phone.

The image was posted by Evan Blass on X, showcasing the phone’s rear plate. Take a look at the shot below.

Judging by the image, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 could boast a similar but slightly reworked rear design compared to its predecessor. A large camera array occupies the top quarter of the phone’s back plate, housing four lenses, a flash, and what appears to be a mirrored panel. We can’t glean much else from the folded rear shot apart from the slight hinge on the phone’s right side and the striking powdery silver colorway. Blass noted that this image may be “non-final,” so the design could not change prior to launch.

Alongside the “work product” render, Blass shed some light on the phone’s camera hardware. A 50MP primary sensor would head the quad camera lineup, with Leica returning to lend its lens and processing smarts.

The tipster also claims the Fold 4 will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with wireless charging capabilities, a 5,000mAh or larger battery, a sub-10mm thickness, and an IPX8 water resistance rating. These details largely corroborate earlier leaks, hinting at 100W wired charging and a 16GB/1TB configuration option.

Despite early rumors, the MIX Fold 4 isn’t expected to be offered globally, but it is shaping up to be a formidable Galaxy Z Fold alternative. Judging by the MIX Fold 3’s August 2023 launch, we could see Xiaomi’s next foldable as soon as next month.

