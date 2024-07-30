This Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival may have everything it needs to challenge Samsung in the US

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR It was discovered that the Xiaomi Mix Flip supports all 5G bands used by US carriers.

It’s unknown if Xiaomi plans to offer the clamshell foldable in the US, but this would open up the possibility.

It was confirmed earlier that the Mix Flip will ship outside of China.

Introduced earlier this month, the Mix Flip is Xiaomi’s first foray into the clamshell foldable space. If you were hoping this could be a worthy alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, you’ll be disappointed to learn that it is not sold in the US. However, there is evidence to suggest that Xiaomi may be thinking about changing that.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), frequent tipster chunvn8888 claims that his friend has confirmed that the Mix Flip fully supports all US 5G bands. It appears support was added for these bands after a recent update.

Our own Mishaal Rahman responded to the post, adding that he hasn’t heard of any plans to offer the Mix Flip in the US. However, if this is true, the phone should work just fine in the US. Rahman also warns that if you do decide to import a Mix Flip, you should make sure to import a global model as certain features like Quick Share and Android Auto won’t work on the Chinese ROM.

It’s also important to note that the European version isn’t technically the global version either. The European model has a ROM that’s optimized for European standards.

When Xiaomi launched the Mix Flip, it was unknown if the device would be sold outside of China. But it was recently confirmed that the company plans on going international, with a release expected in at least five European countries. With Xiaomi adding support for all 5G bands used by US carriers, there’s a possibility the firm is at least considering a launch in the US.

