Mix Flip sales are going international — but you still might be out of luck

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi’s new Mix Flip won’t be stuck in China, with sales confirmed for at least 5 European markets.

Bulgaria is set to get the Mix Flip beginning on August 15, in “limited quantities.”

It’s still unclear which hardware configuration Xiaomi intends to make available internationally.

Last week, Xiaomi joined the growing number of companies introducing new foldable phones this summer, as the company unveiled not just the Mix Fold 4, its latest generation book-style foldable, but also the clamshell Mix Flip — its first ever folding phone with this form factor. With a huge exterior display and some fun material options, there’s a lot to like about the Mix Flip — we just weren’t sure how excited it was worth getting about the phone, with Xiaomi’s international release plans still up in the air. While we still don’t have the complete picture on every market where this model might end up, we can now at least confirm that Xiaomi is moving forward with Mix Flip sales outside of China.

Confirmation comes our way from Mobile Bulgaria (via WinFuture with a h/t to our own Mishaal Rahman), where the site learned from Xiaomi Bulgaria country manager Nikolay Nankov that Mix Flip sales are coming to the nation in mid-August, when the phone will go for 2,600 Bulgarian lev (~$1,450). That’s significantly more than shoppers in China will be paying, where the base Mix Flip starts at 5,999 yuan (~$825).

Outside Bulgaria, the site notes that Xiaomi plans to bring the Mix Flip to four other markets in Central and Eastern Europe — but for the moment, we don’t have a listing of all those nations. And while European sales would be exclusive to these five markets, there’s still a lot of the world that leaves unaddressed.

There’s also the outstanding question of which configuration of the Mix Flip Xiaomi might choose to sell outside of China. There, shoppers have the option for 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and storage configurations ranging from 256GB to 1TB. Even with confirmation that European sales are happening, it’s still unclear which hardware options that would involve. We keep hearing the 12GB/512GB combination mentioned, but considering what Xiaomi’s planning to charge here, it might be nice to see shoppers get a bit more for their money.

For now, we’ll keep looking to fill in the rest of these blanks, and hopefully get a more complete sense of Xiaomi’s interest in global markets for the Mix Flip.

