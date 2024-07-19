Disappointed in the Galaxy Z Flip? The Mix Flip might be for you

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Mix Flip, its first clamshell foldable phone.

The company also launched the Mix Fold 4, its latest book-style foldable.

The manufacturer said it was evaluating a global launch for the Flip phone.

Xiaomi has offered foldable phones since 2020’s Mix Fold, but you were out of luck if you wanted a Flip-style device. Thankfully, that’s changing today as the company has announced the Xiaomi Mix Flip and Mix Fold 4 foldables.

The two devices have a few features in common, namely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 67W wired charging, an interpreter mode like Google and Samsung’s foldables, and the firm’s HyperOS software. But you’re otherwise looking at two very different propositions.

Xiaomi Mix Flip: Taking on Samsung and Motorola

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The company’s first Flip foldable has a large 4.01-inch cover screen (1,392 x 1,208) like the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, complete with cutouts for the rear cameras. Xiaomi confirmed to Android Authority that all its own apps are adapted for this external screen as well as 200 popular third-party apps and keyboard support. But we do hope to see more third-party apps supporting this display. Unfurl the Xiaomi Mix Flip and you’ll find a 6.86-inch OLED screen (2,912 x 1,224, LTPO). Both panels offer 3,000 nits of peak brightness (1,600 nits in high brightness mode) and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Pop the hood and you’ll find the aforementioned Snapdragon chipset along with vapor chamber cooling for improved performance under sustained load. Otherwise, the device also has a sizeable 4,780mAh battery. Unfortunately, there’s no wireless charging support. But Xiaomi promises that the battery will retain 80% effective capacity after 1,600 charging cycles.

Xiaomi’s Flip phone also has a pretty capable dual rear camera system, consisting of a 50MP main camera (Light Fusion 800, one-micron pixel) and a 50MP 2x floating telephoto lens (0.6-micron pixels). The latter is capable of macro shots, too, with a minimum focusing distance of nine centimeters (3.5 inches). Xiaomi adds that the rear cameras support selfies via the cover screen and Flex Mode photography (e.g., timelapse, videos). Otherwise, a 32MP camera handles video calls.

The phone doesn’t seem to have any significant IP rating, which is disappointing in light of rivals offering IPX8 ratings or IP52 ratings. But Xiaomi says the hinge is rated for 500,000 folds and unfolds, while the folding screen offers ultra-thin glass.

Either way, this looks like a slick alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, offering faster wired charging, a telephoto camera, a larger cover screen, and a much bigger battery. You do miss out on water resistance and wireless charging, though.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Looking for Xiaomi’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 rival? Then that would be the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4. The new foldable boasts some impressive dimensions, coming in at just 9.47mm thin when folded and 4.59mm unfolded. The device also weighs 226 grams, making it a little lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (239 grams) and identical to the lightest HONOR Magic V3. Xiaomi’s foldable also packs an improved hinge along with an IPX8 rating for the first time.

Switch to the displays and you have a 6.56-inch OLED smartphone screen and a 7.98-inch folding OLED screen (with ultra-thin glass). Xiaomi says the two panels both offer a variable refresh rate (1-120Hz), 1,700 nits of maximum automatic brightness, and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Mix Fold 4 enjoys a small but notable battery bump over its predecessor, going from 4,800mAh to 5,100mAh. Otherwise, you’ve still got 67W wired and 50W wireless charging on board.

Xiaomi’s larger foldable has a quad rear camera system, consisting of a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP 2x telephoto camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP 5x periscope camera. The manufacturer notes that the foldable offers “dual macro telephoto” capabilities, presumably meaning that you can take macro shots with either telephoto lens.

Xiaomi Mix Flip and Mix Fold 4 pricing Both devices are only available in China right now. The Mix Flip starts at 5,999 yuan (~$825) for the base 12GB/256GB variant. Expect to find it in Black, Purple, White, and a Nylon Fiber Edition. Meanwhile, the Mix Fold 4 has a starting price of 8,999 yuan (~$1,238) for the base 12GB/256GB model. The large foldable is available in Black, Blue, White, and a Xiaomi Composite Fiber edition.

We asked Xiaomi whether the Mix Flip will be available globally, but the company told us it was still evaluating a wider launch. The company didn’t reveal whether the Mix Fold 4 will be launched outside China, either, but history shows us that Xiaomi’s large foldables are domestic affairs. Furthermore, leaker Yogesh Brar has previously stated that the Mix Fold 4 won’t receive a wider launch.

