Here's our first good look at this Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival with huge battery

TL;DR Xiaomi has posted an official render detailing the design of the upcoming MIX Flip foldable phone.

The device will pack a large cover display and a massive 4,780mAh battery.

The company also confirmed the device’s launch date in China.

It’s a great time to be a fan of small foldable phones. We’ve already seen Samsung and Motorola play their hand; now it’s Xiaomi’s turn. The Chinese company has officially revealed the design and key specs of the MIX Flip, giving us our first real look at the incoming device.

Let’s first look at the marketing render posted to Weibo. The phone packs a cover display that wraps around two primary camera lenses. It also leaves minimal bezels while showcasing several clock widget styles. The renders also reveal a single speaker grille, a svelte hinge, and a simple rear plate. Colorways on display include light purple, silver, and dark gray.

Xiaomi MIX Flip specs

Xiaomi also revealed several of the MIX Flip’s key specs. It confirmed that the phone would have a “third generation” Snapdragon 8 chipset, Leica-branded cameras, and a “multi-function” cover screen, which Xiaomi believes will make it a usable small phone when folded. Another post confirms that this screen will measure 4.01 inches, with a 1.5K resolution and 1,600 nits maximum brightness level. Users can also gain access to a full-size keyboard and place calls without ever unfolding the phone.

You can enjoy a much better look at the cover screen below with an app launcher and activity widget on show.

However, the biggest reveal was the battery capacity. While the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr Plus (2024) feature 4,000mAh and 3,800mAh batteries, respectively, the MIX Flip will pack a comparatively massive 4,780mAh cell. In the flip phone world, that’s huge and should lend itself to excellent battery life.

The Xiaomi MIX Flip will launch in China on July 19, 2024, but it’s unclear if or when the phone will be offered to a global audience. The company’s larger foldable, the MIX Fold 4, is also expected to debut alongside it.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments