Watch and learn, Samsung: This flip foldable could get the latest Snapdragon and a big battery

TL;DR Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 is rumored to have a 6.84-inch LTPO foldable display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and a bigger battery.

It could also feature wireless charging and an IPX8 rating for water resistance. The device is also said to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

Xiaomi hasn’t mentioned any official plans, but we can expect the MIX Flip 2 to launch around July 2025.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip lineup has made flip phones trendy, with devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 setting the bar of expectations for the category for the coming months. However, even though Samsung pioneered the category, devices like the Xiaomi MIX Flip have raised the bar beyond Samsung’s current offerings. Xiaomi is said to be working on a successor, the MIX Flip 2, and we now have some fresh leaks for its specifications.

Leaker Digital Chat Station has shared specifications of a “small folding phone” from Xiaomi, referring to a flip foldable, on Weibo.

As Digital Chat Station mentions, the Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 could come with a 6.84-inch LTPO foldable display with a 1.5K resolution (which usually means that the longer side will exceed 1,500 pixels). There is also a secondary display for when the device is folded shut, but technical details of this display haven’t leaked yet.

The MIX Flip 2 is likely to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. This starkly contrasts the rumored specifications for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which suggest that Samsung could be settling for a less powerful Exynos 2500 SoC.

The MIX Flip 2 is also said to improve upon its predecessor by including wireless charging capabilities and an IPX8 rating for water resistance. The phone could also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner (likely optical) and NFC capabilities.

For the cameras, the MIX Flip 2 could come with a 50MP, 1/1.5-inch sensor coupled with a 50MP, 1/2.76-inch ultrawide-angle camera on the rear. We’re curious why Xiaomi wants to swap out the telephoto camera from the previous generation for an ultrawide, especially since telephotos have been getting popular these days for better portrait photos while ultrawide cameras are fading in popularity.

Leaker Kartikey Singh on X (formerly known as Twitter) also mentions that the MIX Flip 2 could get a bigger battery, around 5,600-5,700mAh in capacity. Compared to the Flip 6’s 4,000mAh battery, the MIX Flip 2’s 5,700mAh battery would be massive. The Flip 2 is also said to be thinner and lighter than the first-generation MIX Flip.

Overall, the Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 could be a decent upgrade in specifications and design from its predecessor. This would be in stark contrast to Samsung, which has been coasting with incremental changes over the past few generations.

Given that the original MIX Flip was launched in July 2024, we expect the MIX Flip 2 to arrive this year in the same time window. Xiaomi hasn’t mentioned any plans yet, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed for another global release.

