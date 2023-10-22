HyperOS: 5 things Xiaomi should fix with its new Android skin

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Xiaomi put rumors to rest by confirming that it won’t be launching MIUI 15 as its next software update, but rather a new Android skin called HyperOS. The new name suggests a more comprehensive upgrade compared to Xiaomi’s previous software skins.

We’ve already seen some leaked screenshots of HyperOS, but nothing is certain yet. So for now, we have a wishlist of things Xiaomi should fix with HyperOS.

1. A global skin for global users

We’ve already expressed our thoughts on MIUI’s iOS-inspired look, but it bears repeating. That look is fine for audiences in its home market of China, but we really want Xiaomi to offer a more original and standout design for global audiences. Leaked screenshots suggest this won’t be the case, but we can still hope (if not for the first version of HyperOS, then for the follow-up).

HyperOS should also offer more globally-minded features and fewer system ads. Xiaomi has done a solid job of reducing ads over the years, but there’s still scope for fewer or no system ads. After all, do we really need an interstitial screen featuring an ad after installing an app? No. No, we don’t.

2. Faster updates

Xiaomi recently upped its update commitment for flagship phones, as the Xiaomi 13T series now offers four major OS updates and five years of security patches. This is in line with update policies from the likes of Samsung and OPPO. There’s still one way Xiaomi can improve its update situation, though, and that’s with rollout speed.

We really want Xiaomi and its sub-brands to deliver much faster system updates across the board with the advent of HyperOS. The skin’s extensive system customizations mean that it takes a little longer to develop these updates, but if Samsung can do it for One UI, so can Xiaomi. They both have enough workpower to make that happen.

3. Less bloatware

Xiaomi does an excellent job when it comes to giving users the ability to remove pre-installed apps. But do you know what’s better than being able to remove bloatware? Not having it in the first place.

Just offer less bloatware in HyperOS, please. We really don’t need a ton of pre-installed apps that duplicate Google’s services, nor do we need plenty of third-party bloatware doled out on a regional basis.

4. Less aggressive battery optimization

Chinese brands kickstarted the trend of battery optimization settings years ago, and it’s now been embraced by all Android phone manufacturers. In saying so, some brands are extremely aggressive about battery optimization, breaking crucial app functionality and notifications in the process. The last thing you want is to miss your alarm because your Android phone killed the alarm app.

Xiaomi has toned down this heavy-handed approach in recent years, resulting in the likes of Samsung being judged the worst offender by one website. However, we still notice overzealous app killing in some instances on our Xiaomi phones, so we think there’s scope for HyperOS to offer a more relaxed approach to battery optimization.

5. An improved approach to privacy

Xiaomi’s MIUI isn’t exactly iOS when it comes to privacy. Aside from a user agreement and privacy policy (or two of each if you’re using a POCO device), there are also loads of optional policies. From personalized ads and the user experience program to diagnostics and individual agreements for pre-installed Xiaomi apps, the company isn’t shy about stuffing its phones with policies.

It’s bad enough that first-time users might feel deterred by the amount of agreements they have to sign to use anything. Why is there a phone cleaner app that requires signing a privacy agreement? Or a theme app?

It’s high time that Xiaomi consolidated these policies and agreements with the goal of making things much easier and much clearer for consumers. Better yet, we’d love to see a concerted attempt to improve privacy across the board for global users and stop data collection in random places across HyperOS.

