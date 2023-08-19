Xiaomi 14: Release date, specs, price, and all the rumors so far

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Xiaomi knows how to build great hardware. While not officially available in the US, these flagship phones give the very best Android phones a run for their money.

As such, we are already excited to see what the company has planned for the Xiaomi 14 series, which is expected to head our way in the coming months. Here’s everything we know and what we want to see from these smartphones.

Will there be a Xiaomi 14? There’s no official confirmation of the Xiaomi 14 series yet, but it’s almost certain to be the successor to 2023’s Xiaomi 13 series. Xiaomi has released flagship smartphones for over 10 years and shows no sign of stopping now.

What is the Xiaomi 14 release date?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch: February 8, 2021 (December 28, 2020 — China)

February 8, 2021 (December 28, 2020 — China) Xiaomi 12 launch: March 15, 2022 (December 28, 2021 — China)

March 15, 2022 (December 28, 2021 — China) Xiaomi 13 launch: February 26, 2023 (December 11, 2022 — China) At times, Xiaomi had a bit of a convoluted launch window, but it’s become more predictable in recent years. The brand’s flagship smartphones are announced in China first, with the launch event taking place in mid to late December. A global launch typically follows in either February or March of the following year.

We expect to see official details on the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro before the end of 2023, but a global release likely won’t happen until early 2024.

However, Xiaomi complicates this further due to the sheer number of products that can fall under its flagship umbrella. Its Ultra model, for instance, typically appears after the global launch in late spring or early summer. The range is also occasionally littered with Lite, T, S, and other monikers that pop up in various markets throughout the year. For instance, we’re likely to see the Xiaomi 13T arrive in Q3 2023 before the 14 series launches.

What specs and features will the Xiaomi 14 have?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’re still a few months away from the Xiaomi 14’s launch, but rumors about a few improvements already abound.

We expect the series to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Xiaomi is usually on the cutting edge of processor hardware, so this seems like a given. But we’re still waiting on the new chip’s official details to see how much more powerful the new generation will be.

Other rumors include changes to the phones’ charging specifications. The Xiaomi 14 is tipped to arrive with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. This would see the phone power up faster over a wire than the current model’s 67W plug, which hits 100% in just 38 minutes. The phone’s battery capacity is also set for a decent jump up to 4,860mAh from 4,500mAh. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to stick with its already blazing 120W wired and 50W wireless combination but may see a slight bump in battery capacity up to 5,000mAh.

We also expect a few series staples to remain in place. An IP68 rating, eSIM capabilities, and high-end 8K video recording features shouldn’t go anywhere. What will be interesting is whether Xiaomi pushes a few Pro features down the regular Xiaomi 14, such as the phone’s 1-inch or other 50MP camera sensors, the variable refresh LTPO display, or more robust Gorilla Glass Victus protection. But that’s just hopeful speculation on our part.

What will the Xiaomi 14 price be?

Xiaomi Mi 11 price: £749 / €749 (~$1,033)

£749 / €749 (~$1,033) Xiaomi 12 price: £749 / €849 (~$926)

£749 / €849 (~$926) Xiaomi 13 price: £849 / €999 (~$1,080) Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price: £1,199 / €1,199 (~$1,649)

£1,199 / €1,199 (~$1,649) Xiaomi 12 Pro price: £1,049 / €1,049 (~$1,297)

£1,049 / €1,049 (~$1,297) Xiaomi 13 Pro price: £1,099 / €1,299 (~$1,400)

Xiaomi’s flagship phones have to ride the global currency waves, but there’s historically been some consistency in their price brackets. The standard Xiaomi 14 will likely follow in its predecessor’s footsteps, targeting a price point around the same entry point as its Galaxy and iPhone rivals. However, the big question will be whether the phone can remain under €1,000 in the EU, where prices have increased more aggressively in recent years.

The Pro model is more expensive and has ended up north of the thousand mark in every country, and the Xiaomi 14 Pro will likely be no different. We expect the phone to cost somewhere around the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro, its two main competitors. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which may launch later, is even more expensive still and is certainly a luxury rather than a mainstream purchase.

Should you wait for the Xiaomi 14?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Late 2022’s announcement may make the Xiaomi 13 ($790.99 at eBay) feel a little older than it is, but it’s still very much an up to date 2023 flagship. The hardware on offer is extremely competitive with the Samsung Galaxy S23 ($799 at Amazon), as is the phone’s price. While the Xiaomi 14 is bound to boast some modest improvements, they’re unlikely to be substantial enough to wait for if you need a new phone soon.

However, the software is one reason to wait or consider some alternatives sooner. We found MIUI 14 to be a rather bloated skin that won’t suit everyone’s tastes, but that’ll likely be the case with MIUI 15 too. Furthermore, Xiaomi’s software update policy isn’t as robust as Google’s or Samsung’s, so those rivals will be worth looking into if you want that extra reassurance.

Of course, the Xiaomi 13 series isn’t officially available in the US, and the 14 series almost certainly won’t be either. So the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ($1153 at Amazon) or Apple iPhone 14 Pro ($999.99 at Best Buy) are the closest alternatives that you can buy today.

If you’re not sure you can wait until next year but don’t fancy the current crop of phones either, the Google Pixel 8 series arrive well before the end of 2023 and will almost certainly be worth a look.

Xiaomi 14: What we want to see The Xiaomi 13 series might already be up there with the best Android phones, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. Here’s what we’d like to see from the Xiaomi 14.

Slicker software

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

It’s a common complaint, but MIUI 14 really isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Xiaomi could do a better job streamlining its software while still retaining a unique identity.

The skin’s endless list of menus, settings, and features is difficult to navigate at the best of times, and the experience is so far removed from other Android phones (it’s surprisingly closer to iOS in some regards) that switching can be a daunting task for the unprepared. Other brands have made substantial changes to streamline their skins in the past, and it’s time MIUI followed suit.

Likewise, MIUI is bloated with duplicated applications you certainly don’t need, with Chrome, Photos, and other Google services installed out of the box. Giving users more control over the app preferences during setup would be a step in the right direction.

A more practical design

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is a great-looking phone, but it’s not the most practical. Weighing in at 229g (~8oz), it’s as hefty as some of the industry’s biggest handsets. The camera bump, while housing an impressive 1-inch sensor, adds substantial thickness to the phone, making it impossible to forget when this phone is in your pocket. A lighter design would be welcome.

Similarly, the ceramic back is equal parts eye- and fingerprint-catching. We’d love to see a wider selection of colors that are better at hiding smudges. Perhaps even some texture materials to provide improve the phone’s grip too. There’s lots Xiaomi could do with the design to make it look great and be a little more practical in everyday use too.

Competitive pricing

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Everyone would love lower prices, but Xiaomi’s current portfolio has a £350 / €400 chasm between the quite competitive Xiaomi 13 and the expensive Pro model, with the Ultra costing even more. That’s a big step up if you want to get your hands on some of Xiaomi’s better hardware features, and it’s keeping the Pro out of too many hands.

Apple and Samsung straddle this with their Plus models, but it would perhaps make more sense for Xiaomi to try and price the 14 Pro more competitively, given that it’s not quite as good value for money as Apple’s and Samsung’s best in terms of cameras or updates. Alternatively, Xiaomi could bring some of last year’s features to the regular model more quickly, such as in the camera department, but without pushing the price up too much.

