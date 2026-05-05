These upcoming flagships are iterative, but still look stunning in new leaked renders

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Renders of the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro have leaked, giving us a good look at the upcoming flagships.

The phones feature a design similar to the 15T series from last year.

Expect upgraded camera sensors and a hefty price hike.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the 17T and 17T Pro soon, with a launch possible as early as later this month. The phones will target the sub-flagship-to-flagship price range and will come with specs to match. Though we already know nearly everything about both upcoming smartphones, including the specs and expected pricing for the 17T series, new official-looking images from WinFuture give us a great look at their design and colors.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro, which will be the higher-priced smartphone in the series, will look fairly similar to the older Xiaomi 15T Pro launched last year. The images show a very familiar camera module, with a triple rear camera that’s expected to feature a 50MP primary camera upgraded to a Light Fusion 950 sensor from the Xiaomi 17, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide angle camera.

The images also showcase the three color options for the Xiaomi 17T Pro: black, dark blue, and pink, although the official color names are yet to be revealed.

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The regular 17T will also come bearing a design heavily reminiscent of its predecessor. It will also feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP Light Fusion 800 primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with an upgraded 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

The Xiaomi 17T will come in three color options as well, including black, light blue, and a soft pink, though we don’t yet know the official color names yet.

Both phones are expected to launch soon and will reportedly be priced starting at €749 (~$875) for the 17T and €999 (~$1,168) for the 17T Pro.

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