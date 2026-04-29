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New leak suggests these upcoming flagship killers will only kill your wallet
2 hours ago
- The Xiaomi 17T series has comprehensively leaked online, including specs and pricing.
- The Xiaomi 17T Pro stands out thanks to wireless charging support, a Dimensity 9500 chipset, and a 144Hz OLED screen.
- Expect the standard phone to cost €100 more than last year’s model, while the Pro model could cost €200 more than its predecessor.
The Xiaomi T series phones target the upper mid-range to flagship segments. In fact, the Pro model usually undercuts several flagship Android phones. We’re expecting the firm to launch the Xiaomi 17T range later this year, and a credible outlet has revealed a ton of details.
French website Dealabs has revealed specs and pricing for the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro. The phones will apparently share a few features, namely 12GB of RAM, a 50MP 5x f/1.8 telephoto camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP selfie shooter. Things look very different elsewhere, though.
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The Xiaomi 17T Pro is clearly the star of the show. Expect a top-flight MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, a 6.83-inch 144Hz OLED screen (2,772 x 1,280), a 7,000mAh battery, 100W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging.
On the other hand, the standard Xiaomi 17T is tipped to have an upper mid-range Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor, a 6.59-inch 120Hz OLED panel (2,756 x 1,268), a 6,500mAh battery, 67W wired charging, and no wireless charging.
The Pro model is also expected to pack a 50MP Light Fusion 950 main camera sensor. This would be the same primary sensor seen on the Xiaomi 17, featuring a relatively large 1/1.31-inch size. The standard phone is said to have a 50MP Light Fusion 800 main camera (1/1.55-inch).
As for pricing, the standard Xiaomi 17T apparently starts at €749 (~$876) for the 12GB/256GB model. The Xiaomi 17T Pro is said to cost €999 (~$1,169) for the 12GB/512GB model, but it’s unclear whether there are other storage variants. In any event, this is a major price hike compared to the Xiaomi 15T series, which started at €649 and €799, respectively. This wouldn’t be a surprise in the wake of the RAM crisis, but it would still be a disappointing turn of events.
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