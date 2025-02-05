Want the best Android camera flagship? You should wait till the end of the month

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has revealed that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is on the way, and will launch at the end of the month.

The phone is tipped to offer a 200MP periscope camera, joining several other brands in offering this option.

We’ve seen a torrent of Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks in the last few months, hinting at one of the best camera phones of 2025. Now, Xiaomi has confirmed the phone’s existence and issued a launch window.

Xiaomi CEO and co-founder Lei Jun revealed on social media that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra was in the works. However, the executive also confirmed on Weibo that the phone will launch at the end of the month.

For what it’s worth, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra debuted in China on February 22 before a global launch in Barcelona just a few days later on February 25. So history tells us that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could debut globally just a few days after the (presumably) Chinese launch at the end of the month.

In any event, we’ve already got a good idea of what to expect when the Ultra handset launches. The phone’s key selling point is tipped to be its quad rear camera system, and leaked camera specs point to a 50MP LYT-900 main camera, a 200MP 4.3x periscope camera (Samsung HP9), a 3x 50MP tele camera (IMX858) and a 50MP ultrawide camera (Samsung JN1). The phone is also rumored to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a ~6,000mAh battery. But we’ll have to wait for the reveal to see whether these leaked specs turn out to be true.

