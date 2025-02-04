This upcoming flagship could put the Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera to shame, again

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was one of our favorite camera phones of 2024, but Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. We’ve already seen plenty of leaks in the last few months, but a reliable tipster has now dished out comprehensive camera specs.

Yogesh Brar posted Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera specs on Twitter, and the phone has better camera hardware than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Check out the screenshot below.

The upcoming flagship phone will pack a 200MP 4.3x periscope camera (Samsung HP9), for one. This will be only the fourth smartphone with a 200MP tele camera, but it would also have the longest native zoom of any of these devices. By contrast, the vivo X200 Pro has a 200MP 3.7x periscope camera while the HONOR Magic 7 Pro offers a 200MP 3x shooter. This combination of megapixels and reach suggests high-quality hybrid zoom. Last year’s Xiaomi 14 Ultra also used AI Zoom tech to improve long-range zoomed shots, resulting in photos that looked superior to those taken on the S24 Ultra. So we’re keen to see what’s possible with the new phone.

Xiaomi’s upcoming handset is also tipped to arrive with a 50MP 3x telephoto camera (IMX858), which would be in line with last year’s Ultra model. However, this still beats the Galaxy S25 Ultra and its virtually obsolete 10MP 3x shooter.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is also said to have a 50MP one-inch LYT-900 main camera. Last year’s phone had a variable aperture, which allows for more precise control over depth-of-field effects and focusing. This feature isn’t mentioned in the latest leak, but we hope it’s available come launch day. Finally, Xiaomi’s phone is tipped to offer a 50MP JN5 ultrawide camera.

We might not have to wait too long for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra to debut. The company previously launched the Xiaomi 14 Ultra at MWC 2024, and CEO Lei Jun previously confirmed the company would have a presence at MWC 2025 (March 3-6).

