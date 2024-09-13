From specs to pricing: Xiaomi's upcoming Galaxy S24, Pixel 9 rival leaks in full

TL;DR Renders, specs, and pricing for the Xiaomi 14T series have been posted online.

The two phones share plenty of features, but the Xiaomi 14T Pro has a better main camera, faster wired charging, and wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro apparently has a recommended retail price of ~$996 while the standard model has an RRP of ~$775.

Xiaomi usually launches its T-series of Android phones in the second half of the year, and we’re expecting the company to launch the Xiaomi 14T series soon. Now, a trusted outlet has shared renders, specs, and pricing information.

WinFuture shared plenty of details regarding the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro, starting with renders. We get a good look at the Xiaomi 14T Pro design, as seen at the top of the page. The outlet also posted a host of Xiaomi 14T renders, including a Lemon Green model with a pleather cover (see below).

The Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro share several features. Both devices pack a 6.67-inch 144Hz OLED screen (2,712 x 1,220), 12GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB of storage, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The two phones differ elsewhere, though. For one, the Xiaomi 14T ships with a mid-range Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor while the Xiaomi 14T Pro packs a flagship-tier Dimensity 9300 Plus SoC. The Pro device also brings 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, while the standard model only offers 67W wired charging and no wireless option.

Xiaomi’s upcoming phones also differ in terms of the main camera. The Xiaomi 14T Pro has a 50MP Light Fusion-900 sensor (1/1.3-inch), while the standard device offers a 50MP IMX906 sensor (1/1.56-inch). We’ve got the same secondary rear cameras, though, namely a 50MP telephoto lens (ostensibly 2x) and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

The Xiaomi 14T apparently has a recommended retail price (RRP) of €699 (~$775) while the Xiaomi 14T Pro is said to have a recommended price of €899 (~$996). However, WinFuture says retailers are listing the phones for just under €600 (~$665) and around €800 (~$887), respectively. The Xiaomi 14T Pro’s recommended price is more expensive than the €800 Samsung Galaxy S24 and matches the Google Pixel 9, so we hope the apparent retail pricing is more accurate.

