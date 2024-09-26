Gemini Nano is finally coming to new Android phones, starting with the Xiaomi 14T

TL;DR Xiaomi told us that the Xiaomi 14T series will be getting Gemini Nano support in a future update.

Gemini Nano is the smallest version of Google’s Gemini large language model and is currently only available on select Pixel and Samsung phones.

The model will power the Magic Compose feature in the Google Messages app.

The large language models (LLMs) that power your favorite AI chatbots are too computationally expensive to run locally on mobile devices, which is why companies like Google have created much smaller and more optimized versions of these models that can run on-device. The on-device version of Google’s Gemini LLM, called Gemini Nano, is currently only available on a handful of Pixel and Samsung devices, but Android Authority has learned that it’s coming soon to more devices.

During the launch of the Xiaomi 14T series today, we asked Xiaomi if Gemini Nano will be coming to both devices. A spokesperson for the company told us that Gemini Nano will be coming to the Xiaomi 14T series in a future update as well as to the global version of the Xiaomi MIX Flip soon. The spokesperson also confirmed which AI feature Gemini Nano will power: Magic Compose in Google Messages.

Magic Compose in Google Messages

Magic Compose is a feature of the Google Messages app that suggests some canned responses you can send to a contact. It takes the last 20 messages in your conversations as context for the suggested replies that it generates. For privacy reasons, your messages are processed entirely on-device by Gemini Nano.

The Xiaomi 14T series has a couple of other new AI features, but none of them are powered by Gemini Nano. The inclusion of Gemini Nano support might seem like a waste of space right now, especially because the model takes up nearly 1GB of storage when it’s downloaded, but Google plans to open up the API to third-party developers in the near future. Once that happens, we’ll start to see more apps utilize the model for AI-powered features, like on-device document summaries.

With the addition of the Xiaomi 14T series and the Xiaomi MIX Flip, Google will have rolled out Gemini Nano support to a total of 15 top-tier Android phones. The Google Pixel 8a, Google Pixel 8, and Google Pixel 8 Pro all utilize Gemini Nano 1.0 for AI features. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 also have Gemini Nano 1.0, but they, like the Xiaomi 14T series, only use it for Magic Compose in Google Messages right now. Lastly, the entire Google Pixel 9 series features the latest Gemini Nano with multimodality model, which is used to power a slew of new audio and image-related AI features.

