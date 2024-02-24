The Xiaomi 14 Ultra's camera grip works with rival phones too

Xiaomi

TL;DR The Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s camera grip works with phones from rival brands too.

Unfortunately, the accessory doesn’t fit the Galaxy S24 Ultra, HONOR Magic 6 Pro, or Nubia Z60 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was announced in China on Thursday, and the high-end phone even has an optional camera grip. Now, it turns out that the accessory actually supports other phones too.

Chinese outlet Xiaobai’s Tech Reviews discovered that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra camera grip works with phones from vivo, OPPO, and more.

The grip offers a 1,500mAh battery for charging, a photo capture button, and camera zoom via a lever. But you also have a video capture key that can be remapped to other functions, along with a dial that can be used to control exposure, shutter speed, and more.

The outlet found that some phones supported more camera grip features than others, though. Check the machine-translated table below for a rough idea of what to expect.

It turns out that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, OPPO Find X7 Ultra, and HONOR Magic 6 Pro support charging, capturing images, and zoom controls.

Meanwhile, the vivo X100 Pro and OnePlus 12 support charging and image capture. Got an iPhone 15 Pro Max? Then the outlet notes that you can only use the camera grip’s charging functionality.

Would you buy a camera grip for your phone? 209 votes Yes 40 % Maybe, it depends on the features/price 40 % No 21 %

Unfortunately, the camera grip doesn’t fit the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro, and Nubia Z60 Ultra.

It’s still cool that this Xiaomi camera grip works with non-Xiaomi devices, though. But you clearly need the Xiaomi 14 Ultra if you want to get the most out of it.

