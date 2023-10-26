The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are the first flagships with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, the first smartphones with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

They also sport a new Leica Summilux lens and are the first devices to launch with Xiaomi’s new HyperOS UX.

As someone who has used the Xiaomi 13 Pro for a few months, I can confidently call it one of the best Android flagships. Xiaomi has been focusing heavily on offering an impressive, all-around flagship, and the 13 Pro comes quite close to becoming an excellent camera flagship, too. Xiaomi is now back with its newest flagship, the Xiaomi 14 series, and it is committed to pushing the envelope once again.

The Xiaomi 14 series includes the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro. Both smartphones come equipped with the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, making them the first phones to launch with the new flagship SoC. There is up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage on board.

Xiaomi 14

Both devices have a 120Hz AMOLED display with 3,000 nits peak brightness. The Xiaomi 14 has a 6.36-inch display with 1.5K resolution, while the Pro model has a larger 6.73-inch display with 2K resolution. The display on the Pro does not have curved side edges like the previous model, but it does have a 2.5D curve on all four edges now, which gives it a curved look. Both phones have very thin bezels on the front. The design of the flagships has also slightly changed, with a flatter mid-frame.

Xiaomi 14 Pro

On the Xiaomi 14, the primary camera is a new 50MP 1/1.31-inch “Light Fusion 900” sensor with f/1.6 aperture and OIS complimented by a 50MP JN1 ultrawide sensor with a f/2.2 aperture and 115° FoV, and a 50MP JN1 telephoto sensor for 3.2x optical zoom and f/2.0 aperture and OIS. The highlight this year is the Leica Summilux lens which allows for a larger aperture.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro uses the same Light Fusion 900 sensor but pairs it with a variable aperture of f/1.42 – f/4. This isn’t just a dual aperture but a variable aperture with plenty of steps between the two extremes. The ultrawide is also the same but gets autofocus capabilities for up to 5cm close super macro.

The front camera on both is a 32MP sensor that can now do 4K 60fps video recording.

The Xiaomi 14 has a 4,610mAh battery with 90W fast charging, while the Xiaomi 14 Pro has a 4,880mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Both support 50W wireless charging. Both also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Xiaomi 14 also gets a USB 3.2 Gen 1 USB-C port for 5Gbps data transfer, while the Pro takes it up to USB 3.2 Gen 2 for 10Gbps speeds.

The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro are the first phones to launch with Xiaomi’s new HyperOS UX.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro: Pricing and Availability The Xiaomi 14 series comes in Jade Green, Black, and White colors. The regular Xiaomi 14 also gets a Snow Mountain Pink color.

Pricing in China is as follows: Xiaomi 14: 8GB + 256GB: CNY 3,999 (~$546) 12GB + 256GB: CNY 4,299 (~$587) 16GB + 512GB: CNY 4,599 (~$628) 16GB + 1TB: CNY 4,999 (~$683)

Xiaomi 14 Pro: 12GB + 256GB: CNY 4,999 (~$683) 16GB + 512GB: CNY 5,499 (~$751) 16GB + 1TB: CNY 5,999 (~$820)

Xiaomi has not yet revealed international pricing and availability. However, looking at past trends, we can expect to see these devices launched internationally in the coming months, hopefully at competitive prices.

Xiaomi 14 Pro: Titanium Edition

Xiaomi 14 Pro - Titanium Edition

Xiaomi 14 Pro also comes in a Titanium special edition in China. It is priced at CNY 6,499 (~$888) for the singular 16GB + 1TB variant.

What are your thoughts on the Xiaomi 14 series? Let us know in the comments below!

