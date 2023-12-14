The Xiaomi 14 Pro may not launch globally 😭

Xiaomi 14 Pro

TL;DR Xiaomi has been testing global dev builds for the Xiaomi 14 but not for the Xiaomi 14 Pro while continuing tests for Chinese dev builds for both devices.

This indicates that the company may not launch the Pro version internationally, choosing to keep it restricted to China only for now.

Xiaomi makes some excellent Android smartphones, and the Xiaomi 13 Pro was one of my favorite smartphones to be released this year. When Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 14 series, I was excited to eventually get my hands on the Pro and see if the company could keep up its streak of great smartphones. Unfortunately, it appears that Xiaomi may only launch the Xiaomi 14 internationally and skip out on the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

According to a recent report from Xiaomiui, the Xiaomi 14 Pro will not be launched globally. The report looks at internal MIUI builds for the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro to arrive at this conclusion.

Taking a look at recent MIUI builds with the help of trusted Xiaomi enthusiast Kacper Skrzypek, we arrive at a similar conclusion.

Xiaomi develops daily MIUI/HyperOS dev beta builds for its device lineup. These internal builds contain bleeding edge changes and are not intended for use by consumers. Xiaomi develops these builds on two branches: China and Global.

While the Xiaomi 14 has dev beta builds on both branches, built as recently as today, the Xiaomi 14 Pro has recent dev beta builds available for the China branch only. The Global branch for the Xiaomi 14 Pro does not have any recent builds, with the last one being released in October 2023. So, for the past two months, Xiaomi has not tested the global software build for the Xiaomi 14 Pro. This, unfortunately, indicates that the device may not be released internationally, at least not alongside the release of the base Xiaomi 14.

In the past, Xiaomi has restricted many of its devices to its home country. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra, for instance, did not have an international launch, even though the Xiaomi 13 series was well received and the device was hotly anticipated. So, it wouldn’t be the first time Xiaomi releases only a part of its lineup outside of China.

We’ve reached out to Xiaomi for comments on this matter. We’ll update this article when we hear back from them. Until then, we’d advise against holding your breath on an international release for the Xiaomi 14 Pro. You’d likely have to make peace with the base Xiaomi 14.

