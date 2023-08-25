Xiaomi 13T unboxing video reveals almost all ahead of launch

TL;DR A Guatemalan YouTuber has posted a Xiaomi 13T unboxing video.

The video confirms various specs, including an IP68 rating and 144Hz OLED screen.

We’re expecting the Xiaomi 13T series to be revealed on September 1, and leaks suggest we could be looking at great Android phones for the price. But it turns out that we won’t have to wait until next week for an extended look at one of the devices.

Guatemalan YouTube channel Eufracio López 502 has posted a Xiaomi 13T unboxing video (h/t: Sudhanshu Ambhore on Twitter), giving us plenty of details in the process. We get a good look at the phone from multiple angles, including green and black color options.

The clip confirms several design-related elements, such as a glass back, a plastic frame, a square rear camera bump, and a center-aligned punch-hole cutout.

The video reveals some specs, too, including a 144Hz OLED screen, an upper mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging, and an IP68 rating. The phone also comes with a bundled 67W charger, albeit with a USB-C to USB-A cable.

We get confirmation of a 50MP main camera too, as seen on the camera bump itself and the plastic packaging. The YouTuber added that the Xiaomi 13T packs an 8MP ultrawide rear camera and a 2MP macro lens. However, recent leaks point to the phone arriving with a 50MP 2x telephoto camera and 12MP ultrawide lens instead. So we’re not quite sure what to believe here.

Other notable features include an under-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, NFC, and MIUI 14 atop Android 13.

We won’t have to wait too long for an official launch, as Xiaomi is expected to announce the Xiaomi 13T series next week. So we’ll find out pricing and availability details then. But at least one leak points to a £549 / €649 price tag.

