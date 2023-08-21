Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Specs and pricing for Xiaomi’s Pixel 7 rival have leaked
- Xiaomi 13T series specs and prices have reportedly appeared online.
- The two phones are tipped to share an IP68 rating, 144Hz OLED screen, and more.
- The standard Xiaomi 13T could start at £549 or €649.
Xiaomi is tipped to hold a global launch event on September 1, where it’s expected to reveal the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro. We’ve already seen a few leaks emerge in recent weeks, but a news outlet has now issued a host of apparent specs and price details.
French outlet Dealabs reports that the Xiaomi 13T series will share a number of features in common. This includes an IP68 rating, a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.67-inch 144Hz OLED screen (2,712 x 1,220), a 20MP selfie camera, and a versatile triple rear camera system. The latter is said to consist of a 50MP IMX707 main camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto shooter, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, which lines up with a previous 13T Pro leak.
The Xiaomi 13T Pro is set to be the more capable handset, though. It’s believed that the Pro model will bring a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus flagship processor, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and 120W wired charging. Meanwhile, the standard 13T is said to be equipped with a Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 67W wired charging.
Xiaomi 13T series pricing
As for pricing, Dealabs claims that the 8GB/256GB Xiaomi 13T will start at £549 in the UK and €649 in France. The website wasn’t able to dish out pricing for all Xiaomi 13T Pro variants but noted that the 12GB/512GB model will cost £699 in the UK, while the 16GB/1TB variant will cost €999 in France. Presumably, the 512GB version will cost €799 in France if we’re looking at a similar pricing structure as the vanilla 13T.
Either way, it looks like the Xiaomi 13T in particular could be a good alternative to the £599/€649 Pixel 7 if this reported pricing is accurate. The 13T doesn’t have wireless charging, Google’s software, or a proper flagship SoC. But it’s still competitive with Google’s phone thanks to much faster charging, an IP68 rating, a telephoto camera, and a bigger battery. We’ll just have to wait for the official launch to get all the details.