Specs and pricing for Xiaomi’s Pixel 7 rival have leaked

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi 13T series specs and prices have reportedly appeared online.

The two phones are tipped to share an IP68 rating, 144Hz OLED screen, and more.

The standard Xiaomi 13T could start at £549 or €649.

Xiaomi is tipped to hold a global launch event on September 1, where it’s expected to reveal the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro. We’ve already seen a few leaks emerge in recent weeks, but a news outlet has now issued a host of apparent specs and price details.

French outlet Dealabs reports that the Xiaomi 13T series will share a number of features in common. This includes an IP68 rating, a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.67-inch 144Hz OLED screen (2,712 x 1,220), a 20MP selfie camera, and a versatile triple rear camera system. The latter is said to consist of a 50MP IMX707 main camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto shooter, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, which lines up with a previous 13T Pro leak.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro is set to be the more capable handset, though. It’s believed that the Pro model will bring a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus flagship processor, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and 120W wired charging. Meanwhile, the standard 13T is said to be equipped with a Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 67W wired charging.

Xiaomi 13T series pricing As for pricing, Dealabs claims that the 8GB/256GB Xiaomi 13T will start at £549 in the UK and €649 in France. The website wasn’t able to dish out pricing for all Xiaomi 13T Pro variants but noted that the 12GB/512GB model will cost £699 in the UK, while the 16GB/1TB variant will cost €999 in France. Presumably, the 512GB version will cost €799 in France if we’re looking at a similar pricing structure as the vanilla 13T.

Either way, it looks like the Xiaomi 13T in particular could be a good alternative to the £599/€649 Pixel 7 if this reported pricing is accurate. The 13T doesn’t have wireless charging, Google’s software, or a proper flagship SoC. But it’s still competitive with Google’s phone thanks to much faster charging, an IP68 rating, a telephoto camera, and a bigger battery. We’ll just have to wait for the official launch to get all the details.

