Xiaomi to flex a powerful new flagship globally on September 1: Report

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi will reportedly launch a powerful MediaTek flagship globally on September 1.

Key features of the so-called Xiaomi 13T Pro could include a 144Hz OLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and 120W charging.

The device could debut in China this month with a different name.

Xiaomi will reportedly add another device to its 13 series flagship lineup. The Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to launch globally on September 1, as per a report by 4gnews. Alongside the launch news, the reporting outlet has also revealed some powerful specs for the phone.

Per the information, the Xiaomi 13T Pro will be a MediaTek flagship powered by the company’s Dimensity 9200 Plus processor. The chipset rivals none other than the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy—the very processor found on the Galaxy S23 series. So technically, the Xiaomi 13T Pro could have more powerful processing skills than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Xiaomi 13 Ultra launched earlier this year.

Elsewhere, the report suggests the Xiaomi 13T Pro will be a rebranded version of an upcoming Redmi phone. The latter is expected to launch in China this month and Xiaomi has confirmed it’s called the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition. The device will apparently go by the Xiaomi 13T Pro name in Europe.

Other suggested specs of the upcoming phone include a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 12GB/16GB LPDDR5x RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and 120W fast charging.

These specs certainly seem impressive on paper. However, we’ll have to wait and see if this information pans out. The reporting outlet has not provided any sources to back up its claims. Therefore, it would be prudent to wait for an official statement from Xiaomi regarding this matter.

