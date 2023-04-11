Xiaomi 13 Ultra leaked renders show it's more camera than phone

TL;DR Leaked renders of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra show the device in two colors.

We get an early look at what the device could shape up to be, especially with its fairly prominent camera island.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra could launch in China on April 18, 2023, and then make its way to international markets later on.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is one of this year’s most hotly anticipated launches. We’ve seen Xiaomi do some impressive photography magic on the 12S Ultra and on the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the 13 Ultra is shaping up to go one step beyond that. With four 50MP rear cameras and a wider global launch, the 13 Ultra will definitely shake the leaderboard of great camera smartphones. Now we finally have renders of the device, giving us a good look at what the phone looks like.

Tipster OnLeaks is presenting us with the renders of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra through Smartprix. The device is said to measure 163.18mm × 74.64mm × 9.57mm, which will make it one of the larger glass-slab smartphones out there.

As we can see from the leaked renders, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a peculiar design. The side frame appears to be fairly iPhone-esque with its flat edge and slight chamfer. The display and the back do curve out from the side frame, so the phone shouldn’t be as blocky to hold as the iPhone 14 Pro despite its large size.

What will divide opinion is just how large and blocky the camera island of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is. The top gently bulges out, and then you have a further step up on the camera island. This sheer size is needed to accommodate four large 50MP camera sensors, so we aren’t really surprised. Needless to say, this phone is likely to be pretty top-heavy.

We can see the back panel bulge better with this render of the black color variant. The back of this black color variant also appears to have a similar plastic-leather finish as we saw on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Though, since these are render leaks, we should remain open to changes to the final build materials.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to launch in China on April 18, 2023. The phone will make its way to more markets internationally later on. We’re excited to see what Xiaomi and Leica do with four equally capable 50MP large sensors.

