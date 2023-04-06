The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is launching soon, will come to global markets

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is coming this month.

The phone will be available in global markets too.

Camera firm Leica is hinting at top-notch image quality for the new handset.

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 13 series globally earlier this year, but we didn’t see a Xiaomi 13 Ultra model alongside these phones at the time. Now, the company has revealed that the Ultra model is indeed coming.

Xiaomi and camera partner Leica took to Twitter to confirm the existence of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The Chinese smartphone brand specifically noted that the phone will debut in April and will land in global markets “in the coming months.”

Meanwhile, Leica asserted that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s camera lenses will offer “consistently excellent optical capabilities” from wide-angle to telephoto ranges. The camera company also claimed that it’s created the “most perfect Summicron lenses in the field of mobile imaging” for the new phone.

What about specific features, though? Well, a recent Xiaomi 13 Ultra specs leak via trusted tipster Yogesh Brar points to four 50MP rear cameras (including two zoom-focused cameras). Other purported specs include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED screen, a 4,900mAh battery, 90W wired charging, and 50W wireless topups.

We really liked the Xiaomi 13 Pro cameras in our review, so we hope the Xiaomi 13 Ultra builds on this foundation and takes the fight to phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

