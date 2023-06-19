We asked, you told us: You're not sold on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra at this price

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Xiaomi finally launched the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in global markets last week, and it’s definitely not cheap. The handset comes in at €1,499 (~$1,640) in Europe but brings plenty of premium additions.

Is it worth buying at this price point, though? We posed this question to you in our news story last week, and here’s what you told us.

Would you buy the Xiaomi 13 Ultra at this price?

Results Just over 1,600 votes were cast in this poll as of writing, and it turns out that almost 55% of respondents wouldn’t buy the Xiaomi 13 Ultra for €1,499. This is understandable, as the phone is a little more expensive than the already pricey Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Europe.

Meanwhile, ~26% of surveyed readers said they would buy the phone at this price. The phone packs some impressive camera features, such as a dual-aperture 50MP one-inch main camera and three other 50MP cameras. Toss in a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, QHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, IP68 rating, and fast wired/wireless charging, and there’s plenty to like here.

Finally, 19% of respondents say they’d “maybe” buy the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Competition is stiff out there, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra probably being the most notable Android rival in global markets. The Samsung phone is a little cheaper, has a dedicated 10x camera, and packs an S Pen slot. But the Xiaomi handset brings a superior main camera on paper and faster wired/wireless charging. So you really have to ask yourself what you value the most in a premium phone.

