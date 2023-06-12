The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is finally available globally, at a price

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in Europe, a few months after its Chinese release.

The phone starts at €1,499 (~$1,616), €100 more than the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro launched in Europe earlier this year at a pricey €1,300 (~$1,400). The company confirmed back in April that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra would be coming to Europe, and we expected a notable price hike over the Pro model.

Now, Xiaomi has indeed launched the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in Europe, and it indeed brings a price hike and loads of camera-related perks.

A camera-focused flagship

For one, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra offers four 50MP cameras. This is dominated by a 50MP one-inch IMX989 main camera, packing a dual-stage variable aperture capable of switching between ƒ/1.9 and ƒ/4.0. This means you can choose between a shallow or deep depth of field, while also letting you get closer to subjects.

The phone’s other rear cameras include a 50MP 3.2x portrait lens, a 50MP 5x periscope camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera (122-degree field-of-view). So this should deliver improved long-range zoom over the Pro model.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra also brings a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.73-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED screen with 2,600 nits peak brightness, and a 5,000mAh battery. Once the battery hits zero, you can take advantage of 90W wired or 50W wireless charging, with a 100% charge taking 35 minutes.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra price and availability Xiaomi’s European websites confirm that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be available in green or black and will set you back €1,499 (~$1,616). That makes it more expensive than the Xiaomi 13 Pro and €100 (~$108) more than the base Galaxy S23 Ultra in the region. In saying so, Xiaomi’s phone is only available in a 12GB/512GB option while the equivalent S23 Ultra model had a €1,579 (~$1,702) launch price.

You can’t go wrong with either option if you want a premium flagship, though. But those on the hunt for the best camera phones should certainly add the Xiaomi 13 Ultra to their list.

