You have three hours to save $200 on the XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser projector

TVs are technically better, but nothing can quite match that magic of projectors. If you’re looking for one that offers excellent quality along with portability, the XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser Portable Projector is currently available at a fantastic discount, saving you a whopping $200.01. Buy the XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser Portable Projector for just $598.99 ($200.01 off)

This deal is available directly from Amazon. Just keep in mind it won’t last much longer. There is a timer indicating the sale will end in four hours, and it’s available in limited quantities. So far, 2% of all available units have been claimed, so act quickly to score yours!

Honestly, I haven’t enjoyed movies, shows, and other content as much as now that I own a projector. These things are so fun! And if you want to join the fun, you can do so while enjoying some good savings on the XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser Portable Projector. It is $200.01 off right now, bringing the price down to a record low of $599.98.

Don’t be scared away by the price; we know nearly $600 is still quite a bit of cash! This is a higher-end model. For starters, it is super portable, measuring 8.2 x 3.8 x 3.8 inches and weighing 2.9 pounds. The cylindrical shape also makes it easier to handle, and it will fit in most bags or backpacks.

The specs are pretty awesome, too. It can project a 120-inch screen at Full HD resolution. It features a laser projector, too, which offers a superior viewing experience with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, more vibrant colors (it reproduces 110% of the BT.2020 color gamut), deeper blacks, and 550 lumens of brightness.

In terms of sound, you’ll be listening to a couple of 6W Harman Kardon speakers. Oh, and you can use it as a Bluetooth speaker, in audio-only mode.

There’s a built-in battery that can keep the unit running for 2.5 hours (or six hours in audio-only mode). That’s enough to play nearly any movie without plugging in.

Another benefit is that it comes with Google TV already built in, as well as a remote. This means it requires no external source, as you’ll get direct access to the Google Play Store and everything it has to offer.

Again, you have a bit over three hours to catch this record-low deal on the XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser, so don’t miss this opportunity if you’ve been looking to get a premium portable projector. It will be gone very soon!

