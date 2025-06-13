XGIMI's new portable Google TV projectors pack a punch in a small package

TL;DR XGIMI has launched the MoGo 4 and MoGo 4 Laser portable projectors featuring FHD projection, Google TV support, and integrated Harman Kardon speakers.

Both models include a rechargeable battery offering up to 2.5 hours of movie playback, which can be extended to five hours via a stand.

Prices start at $499, but orders placed before July 12 can score 10% off the price.

XGIMI is mainly known for its high-quality and expensive home projectors, but its portable projector lineup has its own fan base. The company has now launched the XGIMI MoGo 4 and MoGo 4 Laser, building upon its MoGo 3 Pro roots by adding a battery to address one of the most common pain points with portable projectors.

The MoGo 4 and MoGo 4 Laser are very similar, but the differences start with their light source. The MoGo 4 uses an LED light source for up to 450 ISO Lumen brightness, while the MoGo 4 Laser uses a “triple” laser light source that can get as bright as 550 ISO Lumen and comes with HDR10 compatibility guarantee.

XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser

Beyond this, the two portable projectors are practically the same. They offer 1080p FHD content projection on screen sizes ranging from 40-inch to 200-inch, and come with built-in Google TV to offer access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI ARC, and USB ports for connectivity are also available.

The highlight over the previous generation is that the MoGo 4 and MoGo 4 Laser have a rechargeable 72Wh battery that promises 2.5 hours of movie playback. This can be extended to five hours with the separately sold PowerBase Stand (20,000mAh). Thanks to the USB-C charging port, you can also club the projectors with a 65W power bank of your choice.

Both projectors weigh about 1.3kg and measure 8.2 x 3.8 x 3.8 inches, so they can fit into a backpack (there’s also a detachable buckle lanyard). They also come with a built-in stand that can rotate 360 degrees and lock, and sport integrated dual 6W Harman Kardon speakers. They have auto focus, auto keystone correction, and an infrared mini remote control. You can also use both speakers in their Ambient Light or Speaker modes.

XGIMI MoGo 4 series pricing and availability

The MoGo 4 comes with a magnetic filter for “sunset,” and you can purchase the magnetic filters called “dreamscape,” “lunar,” and “ripple” for $99. The MoGo 4 Laser includes the four filters in its price tag.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.