Upgrade your movie nights with this XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro deal

Nothing beats enjoying a movie night with a projector, blankets, and your favorite snacks. It just has a certain magic a TV can’t match. The thing is, projectors can get pricey, so it’s good to be on the lookout for nice deals. Here’s one: The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is usually $500, but right now, it’s available at a 26% discount, bringing the cost down to $370. Get the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro projector for $370

This specific deal is available from Amazon, but you can also find the same offer on the official XGIMI website.

The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is a really nice projector, despite its portable size of 6 x 5 x 4 inches and 2.42 lbs weight. It can project video at 1080p resolution, and the display area can be expanded to a whopping 200 inches. Additionally, the color reproduction is pretty nice, as it covers 90% of the DCI-P3 gamut, a rare feat in the world of projectors.

Elsewhere, you’re getting a pretty complete experience. The device comes with Android TV 11, so you can operate it independently without the need to connect it to any secondary device. It connects directly to the internet over Wi-Fi, and you can stream through your favorite Android TV apps. Not to mention, it also has Chromecast built-in and native Google Assistant support.

One important factor to consider is that it does not have a battery, so you’ll need to keep it connected. That said, it can be powered by any power bank that can output 65W.

Are you looking to buy an XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro? There is no better time to sign up, and we’re not sure how long this deal will last. Go get yours while it’s hot!

