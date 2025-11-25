Toss a Google TV projector in your backpack with the help of this huge Black Friday price drop

Amazon

TL;DR This early Black Friday drop brings the XGIMI Halo+ GTV down to around $509, a significant discount from ~$800.

The upgraded portable projector now offers built-in Google TV.

It also delivers 1080p resolution, 700 ISO lumens, Harman Kardon speakers, and a 2.5-hour built-in battery.

My standards for portable devices are getting unreasonable, but the Halo+ GTV clears the bar anyway. XGIMI’s latest refresh folds Google TV and licensed Netflix support directly into this compact projector, meaning you don’t need a streaming stick to get your shows going. Now, thanks to an early Black Friday price drop, the compact all-in-one package is down to around $509, well below its usual $799.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

To start, GTV in the name simply signals the upgrade from Android TV to Google TV, which is a meaningful one. With the Google platform built in, the Halo+ GTV feels more like a portable smart TV than a traditional projector. You get a familiar interface, personalized recommendations, and full access to Play Store apps without juggling dongles or moving hardware between rooms. When you do want to plug something in, there’s also HDMI and USB-A ports, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless setups.

Meanwhile, the projector still delivers a surprisingly solid viewing experience despite its compact design. XGIMI rates the model at 700 ISO lumens, which is enough brightness for use in dim rooms or backyard screenings once the sun dips. Its 1080p resolution keeps content crisp, and the company’s Intelligent Screen Adaptation features handle autofocus, keystone corrections, and obstacle avoidance. In practice, that means it takes only a few seconds to square up an image and get settled into a movie. You can even scale the picture up to a 200-inch image if you have the real estate for it.

As for audio, the unit’s dual 5W Harman Kardon speakers get loud enough for casual indoor streaming and small outdoor setups. You won’t feel pressed to pair a Bluetooth speaker unless you’re trying to fill a big space. Meanwhile, the device features a built-in battery that can run for roughly 2.5 hours without being plugged in. All of this adds up to a projector that’s truly grab-and-go

Of course, portability does come with trade-offs. At 700 lumens, you won’t get the kind of daylight performance a larger home theater projector offers, and for extended binging, you’ll need to access a wall outlet. Still, the versatility and streaming smarts make it an attractive buy. If you’ve been waiting for a deal to justify a projector you can move from the house to the yard to a holiday hotel room, this is a compelling one.

Follow