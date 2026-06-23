One of our favorite Google TV projectors just dropped below $200 for Prime Day

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

If you’ve been looking for an affordable way to get a giant-screen Google TV experience, Amazon’s Prime Day sale is now offering a compelling deal. The XGIMI Vibe One projector is currently available for just $194, down from its regular $250 price, marking a 22% discount.

The Vibe One earned a recommendation in our review, where we found it to be an excellent, portable TV replacement for casual viewing. While its 1080p projection and 250 ISO lumens can’t match a premium TV, we were impressed by how much functionality XGIMI packed into a budget-friendly package.

One of the projector’s biggest strengths is that it runs Google TV out of the box, eliminating the need for a separate streaming stick. It also includes a built-in battery, speakers, a stand, and a handle, making it easy to move from room to room or even use outdoors.

We also praised the Vibe One’s automatic keystone correction, built-in Google TV experience, and thoughtful remote control features.

If you want something more premium, Amazon is also discounting the XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser Portable Projector with Google TV. That model has dropped from $709 to $539, a substantial 24% discount.

At $194, though, the Vibe One is arguably the more compelling deal. In our review, we concluded that projectors in the $200-$300 range are ideal for anyone who wants a portable TV they can easily move around the house without spending a fortune.

To get this discount, buyers need an Amazon Prime membership. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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