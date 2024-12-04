Xfinity Mobile is offering up to $500 per line to new customers and other great holiday deals

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Xfinity Mobile is offering up to $500 per line to help you pay off your phones on your existing carrier.

To qualify for the $500 you’ll also need to trade in your old phone and get a new device with an eligible trade-in offer. Want to keep your phone? You’ll still get $200 per line.

Xfinity is also offering up to $830 off for new customers that trade-in a device toward a new flagship from Apple, Samsung, Google, or Motorola. There’s also a $700 off trade-in offer for existing customers who are interested in a new Samsung phone.

Xfinity Mobile is a solid alternative to the big carriers if you already are paying for Xfinity cable or internet service, especially if you live in an area with solid Verizon coverage, as that’s the network utilized by the service. Not only are the plans reasonably competitive, but the company also offers many of the same kinds of perks you’d get from a bigger carrier like trade-in deals and other special promotions. This holiday season these deals are getting even better.

For starters, new Xfinity Mobile customers can get up to $500 per line to pay off their existing smartphones. This is perfect for those who are almost done paying off their devices but just need a little help in order to leave their current provider faster. The only catch is you can’t keep your existing devices, but you will get additional trade-in credit when you buy a new device with a qualifying trade-in offer and put it on an installment plan. One of the better trade-in offers for new customers is $830 off on select higher-end devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola.

Want to keep your existing phone? Xfinity is offering a $200 credit per line to help you pay off your phone so you can switch it over to their service instead. Once you’ve activated your plan and bought your devices you’ll also need to register for the promotion through Xfinity’s website, regardless of whether you trade it in for the $500 credit or keep it for the $200 credit.

While most of these deals are aimed at new customers, current Xfinity Mobile subscribers aren’t completely left out in the dark, as they’ll qualify for up to $700 off a Samsung phone with an eligible trade-in.

Thinking about switching but curious how Xfinity Mobile compares to Verizon? We have a Xfinity Mobile vs Verizon guide that dives further into the topic.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments