XBOX wants to know if you'll watch an ad to stream games for free

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Xbox is testing a free, ad-supported way to stream games from your library.

The ads play before a streaming session, and the session lasts for an hour.

Players will be able to choose other ways to play at any time.

On the heels of announcing an XBOX Backward Compatibility program, Microsoft has one more announcement to share this week. The gaming brand is working on a new option for game streaming and testing is already underway.

In a blog post, Microsoft revealed that it has begun testing an ad-supported way to stream games from your library. This new option would allow players to stream games without having to pay a fee. Instead of paying, the player would watch ads before their play session. Once finished, they would then be allowed to stream their game for up to an hour.

According to the company, there are no changes to the core gameplay experience. Players will also have the freedom to choose other ways to play at any time. Microsoft did not say how many ads would be shown or how long they would run.

However, the company does make a note to advertisers, explaining the five ways it will approach these ads: We start with the player. Ads should create value.

We do not interrupt the flow of gameplay.

We hold ads to the same quality bar as our content.

We’re clear about what’s advertising.

We make sure ads fit what players expect on each platform.

The test period is starting today, but ad-supported streaming is only available to XBOX Insiders who have an XBOX account. If you want to join the test, you can become an Insider by following the steps Microsoft lists on its support page.

Follow