You don't have to wait for Microsoft's handheld to start using the new Xbox mode

TL;DR Windows handheld PC owners have found a way to get Microsoft’s new Xbox mode running early on their devices.

Xbox mode frees up about 2GB of memory that can be used for gaming.

You’ll launch straight into the Xbox app with your full library of PC games from Steam, Battle.net, Epic, and other storefronts.

About a month from now, Microsoft will be launching its ROG Xbox Ally devices. These Xbox-branded gaming handhelds are technically supposed to be the first to debut Microsoft’s new gaming mode for Windows 11. I say technically because it looks like some Windows handheld PC owners found a way to get the highly-anticipated Xbox mode running early on their older hardware.

If you’re not in the know, Xbox mode is a new gaming mode for Windows 11 that’s optimized for handheld systems. It was a feature Microsoft announced along with the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X earlier this year. This special configuration suppresses unnecessary background processes and doesn’t run Explorer, allowing devices to save about 2GB of memory, which can be redirected toward gaming.

According to The Verge, the latest 25H2 update to Windows 11 is what has opened the door for the mode to be on other Windows handheld PCs early, like MSI’s Claw devices and ASUS’ ROG Ally. It appears that the process to get Xbox mode running requires installing a Release Preview version of Windows 11 and a few other steps that involve some registry tweaks.

With Xbox mode enabled, users are taken directly to the Xbox app’s full-screen experience. This is in contrast to the current process that loads the Windows desktop. In this new interface, you have access to all of your PC games from the Microsoft Store, Battle.net, Steam, Epic, and other storefronts. There’s also a more handheld-friendly task view and navigation bar. And if you want, you can switch into Windows desktop or access Windows apps while in this Xbox mode.

On Reddit, there’s a guide that will tell you how to enable the experience. But before you try to activate Xbox mode on your Windows-powered handheld, know that messing with registry settings can lead to system instability. So only do this if you’re willing to risk experiencing issues.

