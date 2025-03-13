More Xbox handheld details leak, revealing target price and ASUS involvement

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft has tapped ASUS to build its Xbox-branded gaming handheld.

The device will run on Windows, but will feature an interface reminiscent of Xbox consoles.

It’s said there will be two SKUs and the target price range for the base model is between $499 and $599.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Microsoft is working on an Xbox-branded gaming handheld that would compete with the Steam Deck. It was said that this project would be a joint venture with an unnamed PC gaming OEM. More information about this handheld has now emerged, revealing the OEM and a few other notable details.

In the report from Jez Corden of WindowsCentral, we learned that Microsoft will be enlisting the help of a major OEM — like ASUS, Lenovo, MSI, or Razer — for its PC gaming handheld codename “Project Keenan.” A new report from Tom Warren of The Verge has now clarified that the codename is actually “Project Kennan” and that the OEM developing the device is ASUS.

In terms of design, it’s believed that the device will be similar to that of the ASUS ROG Ally, but with more Xbox flavor. It appears that the handheld will run on Windows but will feature an interface more reminiscent of an Xbox console. Reportedly, this is part of a larger effort codenamed “Project Bayside” to unify Xbox and Windows to create a unified Xbox UI that works well regardless of the device you use. Warren also mentions that Microsoft intends to create a single store for games and is working on making it easier for developers to make titles for handhelds, consoles, and PCs.

Not long after Warren published his report, Corden released another article to provide even more information. First and foremost, Corden corroborates that the codename is indeed Project Kennan and that ASUS is the manufacturer Microsoft has chosen to partner with. He adds that this handheld will be a “tried-and-true Windows PC,” meaning that you won’t be able to bring most of your library of Xbox games to the device. “Only games that fall under Xbox Play Anywhere will work as a single-purchase entity across Xbox One, Series X|S, and Kennan,” Corden explains.

It’s said that there will be two SKUs and that the target price range for the base model will be between $499 and $599. It’s unclear how these SKUs will differ, whether it’s a more powerful chip or a larger SSD. Corden adds the caveat that these prices could change due to the tariffs the US has put on a variety of commodities.

Additionally, it’s reported that Microsoft could be planning to reveal Project Kennan as soon as this summer, with a launch to follow sometime later in the year. Corden speculates that the reveal could happen on May 19 during Microsoft Build or possibly in June during the company’s summer Xbox Showcase.

There are still a lot of details we don’t know about yet, like what processor will be used for the device. We’ll have to wait for more details to come out to get a complete picture of what to expect.

