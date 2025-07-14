Xbox Ally X and Ally leaked prices make the Steam Deck sound like a steal

TL;DR The prices for Xbox’s upcoming handhelds may have leaked.

The most expensive model may cost €899, while the cheaper model is said to be €599.

While the metadata was scraped from ASUS’ website, these prices could just be place holders.

Earlier this year, leaks suggested Xbox was partnering with ASUS to release a handheld under the Xbox brand. A month ago, the company finally confirmed the collaboration during its summer showcase, unveiling two models: the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally. While Xbox did share a few specs at the event, viewers were left questioning how much these devices would cost. Thanks to another leak, we may now have an answer.

The European prices for the Xbox Ally X and Ally were spotted by the folks over at 3DJuegos. According to the report, it appears the Google Search store scraped ASUS’ website and listed the Xbox Ally X at €899, while the Ally is marked at €599. If this is true, it would mean that the price of the Xbox Ally X and Ally would mirror the cost of the ROG Ally X and Ally.

Converted into US dollars, the Xbox Ally X would cost $1,051, while the Ally would cost $700. However, ASUS rarely does 1:1 price conversions, so it’s likely these won’t be the prices in the US. For comparison, the ROG Ally X and Ally cost $799 and $649 in the US, respectively. Considering that both SKUs and their Xbox counterparts may cost the same in Europe, it’s possible that the same could happen in the US.

Although this information was scraped from ASUS’ website, you’ll want to take this leak with a grain of salt. It’s possible that these prices could simply be place holders.

